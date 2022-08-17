QPR boss Beale bemoans missed chances in Blackpool defeat

QPR boss Mick Beale bemoaned the missed chances in the first half which cost his side in a 1-0 defeat to Blackpool.

Lyndon Dykes had a golden opportunity but shot tamely at keeper Dan Grimshaw and was also unable to find the net after being set up by on-loan Manchester United right-back Ethan Laird on his debut.

Josh Bowler struck in first-half stoppage time against his former club to seal a first win at Loftus Road in 50 years and condemn Rs to a second defeat in four Championship matches this season.

And Beale said: "We should be two or three up before we go 1-0 down. Then we concede at the worst possible time - right on half-time.

"We spoke about it and said that if we kept playing then opportunities would come, and I felt we did that.

"We threw a lot of energy at it in that second half and were a bit anxious at times. We were a bit loose in possession because of trying so hard - and the goal didn't come.

"I thought if we could score early in the second half then we would be the team with the momentum. We couldn't find the goal.

"But we had some fantastic chances early in the game. Ethan flashes one across the six-yard box and we have to score in that moment. Then he pulls one back to Lyndon and I think we need to score in that moment as well."

Opposite number Michael Appleton admitted his side had to absorb plenty of pressure as the hosts tried to cancel out Bowler's goal and felt they were worthy of their win.

He added: "We played well in that first half and really contributed to a decent game of football.

"We went ahead and looked comfortable. Then the injury to Charlie [Patino] was a big blow because he was having a big influence on the game.

"They will get better as a group. They'll learn how to deal with being ahead in games and be a bit more braver and continue to press higher up the pitch.

"But I've been in their shoes and know what it's like. Sometimes you want to protect what you've got and hit teams on the counter-attack."

QPR, who find themselves in 15th place in the early standings, are back on home soil on Saturday when they welcome Rotherham United.

They drew 0-0 at Preston in midweek, when Conor Washington went close from close range, having netted one of four first-half goals in their impressive 4-0 home win over Reading at the weekend.