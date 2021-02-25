QPR defender Dickie praises the board and manager for change in fortunes

Published: 8:30 AM February 25, 2021

Queens Park Rangers' Rob Dickie (left) and AFC Bournemouth's Arnaut Danjuma (right) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday February 20, 2021. - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers defender Rob Dickie is full of praise for manager Mark Warburton and the board after the January transfer window business helped them turn their fortunes around.

The R’s were due to face Preston North End last night (Wednesday) and will travel away to St Andrew’s to take on Birmingham City on Saturday.

Those games come off the back of six wins in seven games including against promotion hopefuls Brentford, Bournemouth and Watford among those clashes.

“I have to give credit to the board for our January business. They went out and got what we needed. I knew if we went out and got what we needed then we’d be picking up more points,” Dickie said.

“Earlier in the season we were playing well, but just not picking up the points, and I think that’s what experience can bring you. So huge credit to the board for bringing in Charlie Austin and Stefan Johansen as they’ve been a huge help to us.”

You may also want to watch:

The former Oxford United man says Warburton’s decision to switch formations has really made a big impact on the team.

“I have to give credit to the manager in tweaking our system to move to a three or five at the back if you like,” the defender said.

“It just puts on an extra defensive minded midfielder but without really taking away our attacking prowess.

“The change to our formation has been quite a big positive for us in terms of remaining solid and limiting chances.”

Queens Park Rangers' Todd Kane (hidden) celebrates scoring their second goal of the game with teammates during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday February 20, 2021. - Credit: PA

Dickie has been playing alongside Geoff Cameron and Yoann Barbet at the heart of defence throughout the majority of this successful run of results.

“It can take time to build relationships and partnerships on the pitch, but we seem to have come together, and clicked pretty quickly so long may it continue.”

He talked about the differences between League One and the Championship after making the step up this summer.

“Every week you’re coming up against good opposition, which isn’t always the case in League One, but the strikers that I'm facing their all round game is at a higher level.

“They’re more physical, quicker, stronger and their game intelligence for me is the main over riding thing.”