QPR offer Carroll and Owens new deals as they announce retained list

Jacob Ranson

Published: 12:20 PM May 20, 2021   
Luton Town's George Moncur (right) and Queens Park Rangers' Tom Carroll battle for the ball during t

Luton Town's George Moncur (right) and Queens Park Rangers' Tom Carroll battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Kenilworth Road, Luton. - Credit: PA

QPR have submitted their Retained List to the EFL, with Tom Carroll and Charlie Owens offered new contracts by the club.

Furthermore, the club have exercised options to extend the contracts of Dillon Barnes and Marco Ramkilde until June 2022. Under-23s defender Ben Wells has signed a new short-term deal until December 31st 2021.

However, forwards Paul Smyth and Aramide Oteh will be leaving Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Northern Irishman Smyth joined us from Linfield in 2017 and went on to make 23 appearances for our first team, scoring twice, alongside loan spells with Accrington Stanley, Wycombe Wanderers and Charlton Athletic.

Oteh also joined us in 2017 after coming through Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, going on to score two times over 21 first-team appearances.

Rem has also enjoyed loan spells at Walsall, Bradford City, Stevenage and Colchester United during that time.

Under-23 players Marcin Brzozowski, Tyla Dickinson, Dylan Duncan and Deshane Dalling are set to leave the club, too.
 

