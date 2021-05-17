QPR extend left-back Lee Wallace's contract

Published: 7:49 AM May 17, 2021

Norwich City's Max Aarons (left) is challenged by Queens Park Rangers' Lee Wallace during the Sky Bet Championship match at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday April 24, 2021. - Credit: PA

QPR full-back Lee Wallace has agreed a new one-year contract with the club.

Wallace, 33, joined us in 2019 following eight years at Glasgow Rangers.

Injuries initially hampered the former Scotland international’s time in W12 but he has since made 39 appearances for us, scoring once, and become a key figure both on and off the pitch.

Wallace more than played his part in our rise up the Sky Bet Championship table during the second half of last season and, after signing this new deal, told www.qpr.co.uk: “I’m very pleased – particularly after the way we finished the season.

“First and foremost, I wanted to help the team as best as I could in terms of the league finish. And now, as a bonus, I’ve earned an additional year’s contract.

“I’m very, very happy to remain at QPR and I look forward to good things in the future.”

You may also want to watch:

He added: “The second half of last season was really enjoyable to be a part of. We picked up some big results and produced some good performances.

“It was great to be part of that and hopefully we can regain that momentum after a break and good pre-season.”

It was undoubtedly a tough start to life south of the border for Wallace, who has since battled back to play regular first-team football and a hugely-important mentoring role in a young QPR team.

Now, he’s looking forward to continuing to play his part in guiding an ever-improving Rangers side.

Lee said: “Once I was able to find some rhythm, I was able to give my best on the pitch and help those around me.

“This squad has limitless potential. There are a number of younger players who continue to grow and will go on to have great careers if they keep learning and they keep on working hard.

“That’s exciting and we’re all going to go away and have a break now. When we come back, we’ll look at last season and look at what we were good at and where we can improve.

“A longer pre-season this time around is only a positive thing as we look to move forward and impress.”

Wallace also took time to thank the QPR fans for their support – especially in more recent times.

“It’s been a tough period for everybody and we’re desperate to welcome the fans back,” he said.

“I’m not on social media, but I have seen enough of the support and have had people coming up to me in the streets near to where I stay.

“It’s been really overwhelming and I hope the fans can get back into the stadium so that we can move forward together now.

“The success you have at a football club comes by working together with your supporters.”

Wallace’s move here in 2019 saw him reunited with former Glasgow Rangers manager Mark Warburton.

Now in charge of QPR, of course, Warburton is pleased that the pair can continue to work together for another year at least.

“We’re all delighted to see Lee extend his stay with the club,” the R’s boss said.

“I was equally as pleased with the quality of his performances since Christmas. He has shown the QPR fans the level of player I already knew he was.

“He is a player who benefits from the rhythm of playing games and it’s great to see his fitness at such a good level, alongside the quality and consistency of his performances.

“Lee was captain for a lot of games last season and will continue to play a big mentoring role for the squad.”