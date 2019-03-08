Search

QPH athletes produce marathon effort in April

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 May 2019

A group of 11 Queens Park Harriers athletes were among the thousands to complete this year's London marathon (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

The latest news from the Queens Park Harriers club

Queens Park Harriers athletes have been busy in a string of marathons in recent weeks, including Sunday's race in London.

Bill O'Connor kept his place among a select group of runners to have completed every London marathon since the first edition in way back in 1981.

Agnes Nagy, Jojo Braine and Michelle Maddick were also among an 11-strong QPH contingent that pounded the streets of the capital.

Nagy was recently in action at the Boston marathon in the United States, while Neil Hutchinson and Emma Jones completed a 26.2-mile race in the Lincolnshire town of the same name.

Hutchinson began the month by taking part in the Manchester event, while 17 QPH athletes took in the Paris marathon on April 14.

Gez Medinger went under three hours in the French capital, with club colleague Tim Lewin finished inside the four-hour barrier.

It certainly has been a 'marathon' effort from all QPR athletes involved!

