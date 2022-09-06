Ferdinand backing latest Football March for charity

Former Queens Park Rangers and England striker Les Ferdinand is backing Prostate Cancer UK’s Football March which concludes in London on Sunday, September 25.

Loftus Road will be the penultimate stop on the final London leg, and supporters can still sign up and put their best foot forward to beat prostate cancer at prostatecanceruk.org/footballmarch.

Prostate Cancer UK are once again hosting a series of epic marathon marches this month as the football community unites against the most common cancer in men from September 22-25.

For a sixth time, the leading men’s health charity will visit football hotbeds and iconic venues across the nation, and is calling on fans to join four 26.2-mile walks across Greater Manchester, the South Coast, the West Midlands before the London finale.

Prostate cancer affects 1 in 8 men in the UK and by taking part in a Football March and raising money, supporters will help fund lifesaving research into earlier prostate cancer diagnosis, better treatment and essential support services.

London hosts the finale on Sunday, September 25 when AFC Wimbledon’s Cherry Red Records Stadium kicks off a day that will end at Millwall FC, long-time charity partner and the first club to wear the Prostate Cancer UK logo on their shirts in 2013/14. The walkers will also stop off at Premier League duo Brentford and Fulham as well as Queens Park Rangers along the way.

For current QPR Director of Football Ferdinand the dangers of hereditary risk are even more real after he lost his grandfather to the disease and several other family members have been affected.

“I'll admit prostate cancer wasn't on my radar a decade ago; I knew nothing about it at all. But now I do as it has struck my family," he said.

“Thankfully my dad and uncles have all recovered. Unfortunately, my grandad didn’t recover, but that’s caused me to take more of an interest. I go and see my doctor every year now, whereas in the past, until I was made acutely aware of it, I probably didn’t.

“I've been in a privileged position as a footballer, coach and now director of football, but I'm also a son and a father and want to be a role model outside the beautiful game. It's up to people like myself to change that philosophy. If men want to be macho, they shouldn't walk away from problems; they should face it head on.

“I’ve cycled to Amsterdam, worn my ‘Man of Men’ badge with pride and I’m proud that QPR have worked side by side with Prostate Cancer UK as a club partner for many years. I’ve also walked alongside Jeff Stelling on one of his Football Marches, and its great to see the latest walk heads to Loftus Road on September 25th. Fans can still sign up and help beat this disease, and I wish everyone taking part the best of luck.”



Since 2016, over 2,000 football fans, supporters and personalities have marched across the UK for Prostate Cancer UK, visiting more than 100 clubs and raising in excess of £1.6m.

Led by Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling, walkers marched from Hartlepool to Wembley in 2016; Exeter to Newcastle in 2017, and all four UK nations in four days in 2019. Last season’s amble saw marches join the Soccer Saturday host in the North East, Yorkshire, Merseyside and London.

There are 38,269 men living with prostate cancer in London and Prostate Cancer UK chief executive Laura Kerby said: “Since 2016 our football-themed walks across the UK have seen supporters, clubs and football personalities unite brilliantly against thedeadliest opponent of all, prostate cancer.

“One man dies every 45 minutes from prostate cancer; it’s the most common cancer in men. But everyone who has embraced these mega marches, including the brilliant Jeff Stelling, has allowed us to raise a game-changing sum of money and make massive progress in our goal to make this a disease that men and their families no longerfear.

“Football is a force for good, and plays a fantastic role in bringing people together for a common cause. I’ve heard so many stories, both inspirational and heart-breaking about the thousands that have joined us, and I’m looking forward to pulling my walking boots on this year.

“In Greater Manchester, on the South Coast, across the West Midlands and through London, we will continue to proudly walk side by side in our ultimate quest, to fund more groundbreaking research and work towards a screening programme, to catch prostate cancer early and save lives. Together, we can beat prostate cancer.”

Sign up for The Football March atprostatecanceruk.org/footballmarch.