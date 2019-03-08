Search

Pride Judo Club youngsters impress at fundraising competition

PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 November 2019

Pride Judo Club members pictured at a fundraising competition. Picture: Lionel Hibbert

Archant

Five members of Pride Judo Club entered a green belt and below fundraising competition in aid of Help for Heroes.

There were medals for Kaua De Silva, who won silver, while Arianna Feher took home a gold medal, her sixth in a row.

Itilo De Silva achieved a seventh place and Miguel Aldridge finished in fifth position.

Instructor Lionel Hibbert said: "It was a fantastic efforts from our young lions.

"Italo showed tremendous heart and Miguel is getting better competition by competition.

"Kaua was fantastic as normal and deserved gold but had to settle for silver.

"As well as his normal outstanding throwing abilities, he was fantastic in groundwork also.

"Arianna, now competing as a yellow belt for the first time, was again unstoppable.

"All Pride Judo Club members are improving week by week."

