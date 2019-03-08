Search

Young judo competitors take home medals at festival

PUBLISHED: 15:30 08 July 2019

Pride Judo Club youngsters took home medals at the A1 Judo Festival. Picture: Lionel Hibbert

Four members of Pride Judo Club have competed in the A1 Judo Festival at East Ham Leisure Centre.

The competition saw under-8 red and yellow belts take home medals for the club, which is based in North Wembley.

Competing in their first red belt competition were Italo Da Silva and Julian Ciesieski, who both won bronze.

Kuka Da Silva also made it to the final and fell just short, losing due to a well placed counter, but still came away with a silver medal.

A fine day for Pride Judo Club was concluded with a gold medal win for Arianna Feher.

Instructor Lionel Hibbert said: "It's is always fun for our cubs (under-8s) to watch a bigger brother or sister but to compete at an early age is inspiring them even more.

"To say it's another outstanding performance is definitely not enough."

