Powerday Hooks put on fine Luke Fitzgerald Memorial show; Thomas reaches final

Damar Thomas with head coach Steve Newland Archant

Powerday Hooks BC staged a night of quality boxing at their annual Luke Fiztpatrick Memorial show at a packed Harrow Club last Friday.

Jeremiah Smith and Damar Thomas do battle Jeremiah Smith and Damar Thomas do battle

After a respectful silence and traditional 10-bell tribute, 15 evenly-matched bouts from 31kg to over-100kg entertained the crowd, with many split decisions testament to the matchmaking.

Hooks boxers won six of 11 contests, with defending national champion Jordan Barrett avenging an earlier loss against Repton's Talia Rumble to take the boxer of the night trophy.

Nathan Barrett dropped a points decision to fellow national champion Frankie Thompson (West Ham), who took the best away boxer of the night prize.

And Joel Fallon, a two-time national finalists, was edged out by West Ham's Harry Penny, another national finalist, but boxed well enough to claim the best home boxer of the night trophy.

Jaden Hughes and Simon O'Donnell do battle Jaden Hughes and Simon O'Donnell do battle

Reigning London champion James Nuthall and Andrew Egbunike had good wins, as did club debutants Simon O'Donnell and John McDonagh, while Michael O'Donnell, Frankie Senior and Mo Hamanin lost close all-action contests.

The show ended with a super-heavyweight clash as Jesse Olupitan (Finchley) got the nod over Michael Kingston (Miquels ABC) after an exciting contest.

Damar Thomas booked his place in the National Development Championship finals the following day with a second-round stoppage of Exmouth's Jeremiah Smith, who faced counts in both rounds.

Thomas proved too nimble and accurate for the strong Devonian and heads to Banbury this weekend, with head coach Steve Newland saying: "Damar is a real prospect and will become even more of a handful when he gets his movement, speed and use of his reach co-ordinated. He has the talent to achieve big things in boxing and life.

"The Luke Fitzpatrick Memorial Show is always our first home show of the season, it's very important to the club, emotionally, financially and in enabling us to get a good number of our boxers on the same show; it sets the tone for the rest of the season.

"Getting bouts for some of our boxers, who have been successful in national championships, is a must. We had two national champions, a national finalist and London champion, all in tough contests.

"A big thank you to all our generous sponsors, the Kilburn Times, our loyal supporters Powerday, all the boxers and their clubs who did us proud on the night, our boxers and the parents, the Harrow Club and the officials who help and support us."

Results (Powerday Hooks unless stated): Simon C O'Donnell won pts Jaden Hedges (West Ham); John A McDonnagh won pts Ryan Mulville (St Pancras); Jordan Barrett won pts Talia Rumble (Repton ABC); Michael G O'Donnell lost pts Luke Williams (St Pancras); Albie Fallon won pts John McDonagh (Repton); Frankie Senior lost pts Aston Nellar (Norwich City); Nathan Barrett lost pts Frankie Thompson (West Ham); Joel Fallon lost pts Harry Penny (West Ham); James Nuthall won pts Jude Binding (West Ham); Andrew Egbunike won pts Yousef Bachi (All Stars); Mo Hamanin lost pts Fred Levy (Moor Lane).