Boxing: Powerday Hooks hope for gr-eight weekend at National finals

Powerday Hooks BC will send eight boxers to the National Schools' semi-finals this weekend.

Powerday Hooks youngsters Nathan Barrett, Michael O'Donnell, Jamie Barrett, Tony O'Donnell, James Nuttall and Jordan Barrett. Not pictured, Pat Doherty and Joel Fallon Powerday Hooks youngsters Nathan Barrett, Michael O'Donnell, Jamie Barrett, Tony O'Donnell, James Nuttall and Jordan Barrett. Not pictured, Pat Doherty and Joel Fallon

All eight came through the quarter-finals in Bristol last weekend and will hope to book their places in Sunday's finals at the K2 Sports Complex in Crawley.

Jamie Barrett, 11, had too much workrate and ring craft for Mikey Varey (Trowbridge) for a comfortable points win at 34kg.

And brother Nathan, 13, earned a first-round stoppaage against Dion Lee (Factory ABC) at 43kg to maintain hopes of defending his title.

James Nuttall, 13, punched straight and hard to win all three rounds against Wimbourne ABC's Dayne Worsley at 41.5kg, while Tony O'Donnell, 14, showed his class and poise to outclass Devonport ABC's Lloyd Lacklin at 34kg to maintain hopes of another crown.

Other withdrawls also favoured Powerday Hooks boxers and coach Steve Newland said: "It was an outstanding day for the club, we continue to punch way above our weight.

"All our boxers were impressive. We have to remember days like today, it is exceptional for a club of our size to have so many National semi-finalists and all eight have realistic chances of winning national titles."