Powerday Hooks celebrate four London Schools Champions

Powerday Hooks had plenty to celebrate with four of their members being crowned London Schools champions.

Jamie Barrett lifted the title at 34kg after defeating Monty Robinson of Repton in their final.

The 11-year-old only made it through to Sunday's bout after beating Bodyshots rival Billy Dighton in a semi-final on Saturday.

There was joy too for brother Nathan Barrett, with the reigning National Schools champion claiming the London title at 43kg.

The 12-year-old produced a polished display to defeat Shahid Miah of Uxbridge in their final.

Tony O'Donnell, another reigning National Schools champion, was crowed the London at 43kg.

The 13-year-old was able to ultimately show his class in his win after being made to work hard by Legends' Max Glenister.

O'Donnell's 12-year-old brother Michael impressed at 37kg, defeating Naz Azizi of Bodyshots in their final.

There was disappointment, though, for Hooks pair Tommy-Lee O'Donnell and Curtis McDonagh after they both lost in the semi-finals.

The London champions will now go on to fight in the national quarter-finals in Bristol later this month.