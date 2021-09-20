Powerday Hooks Boxing Club return to amateur action

Published: 4:00 PM September 20, 2021

Amateur boxing has resumed in the capital, with big crowds, 20 plus contest programmes and an abundance of quality competitors including Powerday Hooks Boxing Club.

A New Kings, England Boxing show, at Barnhill in Hayes, had Powerday Hooks ABC's well supported, much touted, 16-year-old, six foot six inch heavyweight, southpaw talent Damar Thomas stop AJ Fuller, from Windrush Valley ABC, Oxfordshire, in the second round.

Ilya Kyrch, 11, lost a very close split decision to Newham ABC's Azaam Ahmed.

Over the weekend, the London Schools semis and finals were held at Springwest Academy, Feltham.

Powerday Hooks ABC's Justin Barret, 12, boxed smoothly, with movement and straight punches to win twice in becoming London Champion at 40kg.

Justin defeated White Hart Lane's Martin McDonagh in the semi final and Bethnal Green's Repton ABC's Tom McDonagh in the final.

More success followed for Powerday Hooks, when aggressive, very determined, 12-year-old Archie Fleming, won the 48kg London Schools title, using relentless pressure and accurate punching to stop Cricklewood's Lee Cowie in the second round and unanimously outpoint Kaden Basi, from Manor Park's, Fairburn ABC in the final.

Jamie Barrett, 14, (54kg) Powerday Hooks' reigning National Schools Champion, picked off White Hart Lane's strong, willing and aggressive Jimmy Mannion, in the semis, but lost on the closest of split decisions in one of the bouts of the weekend to Bodyshots' (Crayford) Billy Dighton.

Justin Barrett and Archie Fleming joined Powerday Hooks club mates Pat Cunningham and Jordan Barrett in the National Schools quarter-finals with the latter looking to add a second National Schools title to the National Schools title she won before Covid.

Justin Barrett boxed well to punch pick his way to a points decision over Hoddesdon ABC's Home Counties Champion, Chase Nickolds, to advance, with his three club mates getting byes to the National Schools semi-finals this weekend at the Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne.

Steve Newland, head coach at Powerday Hooks ABC, said: "A great start back for amateur boxing in London, our boxers performed well, four boxers in the National Schools semi-finals and Damar Thomas, a 16-year-old heavyweight stylist, who is rightly, becoming an attraction, mean things look bright for amateur boxing in general and Powerday Hooks in particular.

"Thanks to everyone who supported us through such difficult times."

