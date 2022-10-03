Powerday Hooks boxers have plenty to cheer at home and abroad

Powerday Hooks Boxing Club have been celebrating on the international and home front recently.

Two of their England internationals boxed in Europe, while the club also enjoyed success in the National Development Championships.

Damar Thomas, the reigning 18-year-old, 92kg European champion, won the prestigious Brandenburg Cup in Germany with comfortable wins over Hungary's Jozsef Balogh and Sweden's talented Elwin Hayue-Belezika.

It is the second time Thomas has won the Brandenburg Cup, having triumphed last year before claiming gold at the European Championships, and he is hoping it is a good omen ahead of the U18 World Championships in Alicante next month.

Meanwhile, Nathan Barrett, 16, is into the final of the 63kg European Championships in Montesilvano, Italy after outpointing Italy's Christian Harpula and Turkey's tall southpaw Mustafa Sahim, who took a standing count in the last round.

Barrett, a multi National champion, has a tough task in front of him in the final, where he faces the power punching, all-action Greek champion.

At home, the London Finals of the National Development Championships were held at AIM North London in Edmonton on Saturday, where 16-year-old Preston Samba continued to highlight his potential with fast, purposeful movement and quality straight punches to force a third-round stoppage on Romero Lewis-Johnson (Repton) at 63kg.

London Brookshaw, 16, followed Samba into the ring and continued from where his clubmate left off, standing tall and combining fluent movement with accurate, straight punches to unanimously outpoint Belvedere ABC's Adam Sipika at 66kg.

Both will now box in the pre quarter-finals in Exmouth, Devon on Saturday.

Samba had beaten West Ham's Myle Annan-Ferris a week earlier, while Brookshaw outpointed clubmate Mo Dergoul, but Blair Munhezi lost a split decision to Shaheedul Islam, from Ilford's Fairburn ABC in their senior 54kg clash.

Head coach Steve Newland said: "A massive couple of weeks for the club, with big away wins for Damar and Nathan in major, international tournaments and domestic success. Even more satisfying is the quality boxing our boxers are producing."