Powerday Hooks ABC quartet produce title goods in London finals

Powerday Hooks ABC saw four of their young boxers crowned London champions at the finals - formerly known as the Junior ABAs - at The Roundhouse in Dagenham on Sunday.

Two-time national champion Jamie Barrett (54kg) was involved in the bout of the afternoon at 56kg, when defeating Billy Dighton (Bodyshots ABC, Dartford) in an all-action thriller.

Three of the five judges saw the bout in favour of Barrett, who enjoyed good first and last rounds, but probably lost the second round.

Barrett pressed the contest throughout, landing the classier, more eye-catching punches, and was good value for his win, in a close, exciting contest.

Older brother Nathan (63kg) is a reigning multi-champion at national level and had too much of everything for under-17 rival Frankie Senior (West Ham).

Both lads are particularly tall and rangy for their weight but Barrett was quicker to the punch, more accurate, and controlled the bout throughout with powerful, well picked shots against a willing and game opponent.

Barrett dropped Senior for a count in the second round with a straight right hand, winning all three rounds to coast to a unanimous points victory.

Reigning national champion Pat Cunningham (42kg) continued his winning ways at under-16 level, using his speed of foot and crisp, sharp punches to win, unanimously, all three rounds against, Kyle Corcoran (New Kings ABC, South Harrow).

And the standout stylist and major upset winner of Sunday's finals was Preston Samba (60kg), who outpointed West Ham's five-time national champion Frank Middleton on four of the five scorecards at under-17 level.

Power puncher Middleton just couldn't get to grips with Samba's fast movement and speedy, well-timed, punch picking in what was a victory for the Powerday Hooks youngster to be very proud of.

The north London club were the standout performers at the London Finals and all four of their boxers will now look to impress in the national pre quarter-finals in Chelmsford on Sunday.

Powerday Hooks ABC's head coach Steve Newland said: "An afternoon like this makes all the training and hard work worthwhile. All four lads boxed to plan and boxed very well - a great day for Powerday Hooks."