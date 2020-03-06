Boxing: Plenty to cheer for Powerday Hooks ABC

Damar Thomas, Steve Newland, Tony O'Donnell and Joel Fallon Archant

Powerday Hooks ABC had plenty to cheer as their fighters won two London titles and a National crown at opposite ends of the country at the weekend.

Sonny Driscoll (left), Patris Mughalzai (second from right) and Steve Newland (right) Sonny Driscoll (left), Patris Mughalzai (second from right) and Steve Newland (right)

England international Patris Mughalzai, 17, won his fourth national title at Birtley in Newcastle after beating Heart of Portsmouth's Sonny Driscoll in their final showdown.

Mughalzai had beaten Cameron Vesung in his quarter-final in Coventry two weeks earlier, before the event was called off due to violent scenes.

In his semi-final in the North East, he won all three rounds against Frome ABC's Tyler Kelly and head coach Steve Newland said: "Patris boxed with skill and style, adding a fourth national title to his three split decision losses in national finals.

"We now hope he is selected for the European Championships later this year."

Meanwhile, at Dagenham's Roundhouse, 14-year-old Joel Fallon lost a split decision to Repton's Felix Fitzharris in their 36kg London Championship final.

But England international and former national champion Tony O'Donnell, 14, beat Finchley's Khurram Ali Shan in the 38kg final, after seeing off Repton's Frank Joyce in the semi-finals a week earlier.

And current National Development champion Damar Thomas, 15, used his superior speed, reach and ability to beat White Hart Lane's Marius Feher in the 80kg final, with Newland adding: "Joel was unlucky, yet again, to lose a split decision. Tony and Damar put in quality, winning performances and have excellent chances of progressing in these championships."