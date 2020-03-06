Search

Advanced search

Boxing: Plenty to cheer for Powerday Hooks ABC

PUBLISHED: 10:30 06 March 2020

Damar Thomas, Steve Newland, Tony O'Donnell and Joel Fallon

Damar Thomas, Steve Newland, Tony O'Donnell and Joel Fallon

Archant

Powerday Hooks ABC had plenty to cheer as their fighters won two London titles and a National crown at opposite ends of the country at the weekend.

Sonny Driscoll (left), Patris Mughalzai (second from right) and Steve Newland (right)Sonny Driscoll (left), Patris Mughalzai (second from right) and Steve Newland (right)

England international Patris Mughalzai, 17, won his fourth national title at Birtley in Newcastle after beating Heart of Portsmouth's Sonny Driscoll in their final showdown.

Mughalzai had beaten Cameron Vesung in his quarter-final in Coventry two weeks earlier, before the event was called off due to violent scenes.

You may also want to watch:

In his semi-final in the North East, he won all three rounds against Frome ABC's Tyler Kelly and head coach Steve Newland said: "Patris boxed with skill and style, adding a fourth national title to his three split decision losses in national finals.

"We now hope he is selected for the European Championships later this year."

Meanwhile, at Dagenham's Roundhouse, 14-year-old Joel Fallon lost a split decision to Repton's Felix Fitzharris in their 36kg London Championship final.

But England international and former national champion Tony O'Donnell, 14, beat Finchley's Khurram Ali Shan in the 38kg final, after seeing off Repton's Frank Joyce in the semi-finals a week earlier.

And current National Development champion Damar Thomas, 15, used his superior speed, reach and ability to beat White Hart Lane's Marius Feher in the 80kg final, with Newland adding: "Joel was unlucky, yet again, to lose a split decision. Tony and Damar put in quality, winning performances and have excellent chances of progressing in these championships."

Most Read

Battle lines drawn as Mayhew refuses to hand over ‘grieving dog’ Benji to border collie community

Benji, who's in the centre of a battle with Mayhew. Picture: Border Collies R US facebook group

Les Ferdinand admits QPR may lose ‘one or two’ of their young stars in summer

Les Ferdinand, QPR's director of football. Picture: PA

What Jordan Hugill said about his future following QPR’s draw with Birmingham

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill (right) in action against Fulham earlier this season. Picture: PA

Petition launched to stop Brent Council demolishing listed 19th century villa in Stonebridge

Campaigners outside Altimira in Stonebridge. Picture: Willesden Local History Society.

Image of man police wish to speak to after schoolgirl is flashed at on Bakerloo line

Police wish to speak to this man after an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on the tube. Picture: BTP

Most Read

Battle lines drawn as Mayhew refuses to hand over ‘grieving dog’ Benji to border collie community

Benji, who's in the centre of a battle with Mayhew. Picture: Border Collies R US facebook group

Les Ferdinand admits QPR may lose ‘one or two’ of their young stars in summer

Les Ferdinand, QPR's director of football. Picture: PA

What Jordan Hugill said about his future following QPR’s draw with Birmingham

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill (right) in action against Fulham earlier this season. Picture: PA

Petition launched to stop Brent Council demolishing listed 19th century villa in Stonebridge

Campaigners outside Altimira in Stonebridge. Picture: Willesden Local History Society.

Image of man police wish to speak to after schoolgirl is flashed at on Bakerloo line

Police wish to speak to this man after an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on the tube. Picture: BTP

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Boxing: Plenty to cheer for Powerday Hooks ABC

Damar Thomas, Steve Newland, Tony O'Donnell and Joel Fallon

London Football Awards for Ferdinand, Son, Miedema

Les Ferdinand at the London Football Awards (pic Dave Nelson)

Multiple cases of coronovirus confirmed at Northwick Park Hospital

General view of Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA

Brent Council urges bars to sign up to its Women’s Night Safety Charter after bartender attacked in Kilburn

Cllr Tom Miller,with bar staff outside the North London Tavern in Kilburn. Picture: Brent Council

Les Ferdinand insists QPR are ‘heading in the right direction’

Queens Park Rangers director of football Les Ferdinand (right) with owner Tony Fernandes (pic: Steve Paston/PA)
Drive 24