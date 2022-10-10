Mixed fortunes for Powerday Hooks youngsters

Powerday Hooks ABC youngsters had mixed fortunes in the ring over the course of the past week.

Nathan Barrett, 16, was beaten in his European Championship final in Italy in controversial circumstances last Tuesday.

Powerday Hooks youngster Nathan Barrett in Italt - Credit: Steve Newland

Facing Greek rival Emmanouil Fontiadis in the 63kg contest, Barrett was given three counts by the referee in the first round and had to settle for a silver medal.

"The first from a push, the second from a jab and the third from a fly tap, right hand," said a spokesperson.

"At no stage was Barrett ruffled or troubled by Fontiadis' rushing tactic, something the referee never attempted to get to grips with. Instead he just issued counts to the surprise of Barrett and the crowd.

"Barrett never lost his cool but politely took all three counts, with his arms spread showing his puzzlement to the referee and crowd, all to no avail.

"Very poor refereeing didn't allow this to be a classic boxer v fighter final, but can't deny Barrett the quality of his boxing all tournament and a well deserved silver medal."

Clubmate Preston Samba showed his talent at the National Development Championships in Exmouth on Saturday, with a quality display to outpoint Max Barnes of Bath's Roman ABC.

And he will travel to Harlow with London Brookshaw, who received a bye, for the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Head coach Steve Newland said: "Preston is a serious talent. He had a very good win in Exmouth but must work at keeping to the high standard he is capable of.

"Nathan winning a European silver medal in Italy and the way Nathan conducted himself, despite the referee being out of his depth, shows Nathan has a very bright, international future.

"We're all very proud of Nathan at his first major tournament. It was not meant to be for him in the final. Not only is he a very talented boxer but a very well disciplined and nice kid.

"He showed sportsmanship and respect beyond his year and has done his club, country and himself proud."

*Powerday Hooks will stage their 10th annual Luke Fitzpatrick Memorial Show at Harrow Leisure Centre on Thursday October 20.

The show, which begins at 7.30pm, is a major part of the club's mission against violence and knife crime, in particular.