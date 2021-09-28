Powerday Hooks ABC duo win National School's Boxing titles

Published: 3:00 PM September 28, 2021

Powerday Hooks ABC duo Archie Fleming and Patrick Cunningham won National titles at the National School’s Boxing Championships in Newcastle.

Undefeated Fleming, 12, continued his winning ways by punching accurately to win his first national title by defeating Sam Evans of Ellesmere Port, Whirral CP ABC.

Fleming (48kg) controlled the contest throughout, he gave Evans a count in the second with a flush, right cross and handled Evans rushing tactics using movement, solid, accurate, straight punching, capping a performance and a National Championship to be very proud of.

Archie Fleming with Steve Newland - Credit: Ron Boddy

Patrick Cunningham, 14, oozed class in both his semi-final and final victories as he won all three rounds of his semi-final fight against Oliver May of Priory Park ABC, Dudley.

In the final Cunningham had big first and third rounds against Heart of Portsmouth's powerful John Doran.

You may also want to watch:

Cunningham is noted for the quality of his left jab, but the decisive factor, in his control of both contests, was the power, speed and accuracy of the straight right hand, a weapon to be noted and feared by opponents.

Justin Barrett, 12, boxed well but suffered defeat in his semi-final bout against David Lee of Birtley ABC.

Justin’s cousin, 14-year-old Jordan Barrett was looking to win her second National School’s Championship, just wasn’t quite herself.

A tentative Barrett came out slow in her semi-final, losing the first round to Neve Wright of Aston ABC, Birmingham, however Jordan perked up in the second and third rounds that were close, with Barrett's cleaner boxing giving her a claim to victory, but, via split decision, the verdict went to Wright.

Steve Newland, head coach Powerday Hooks ABC, said: "A weekend of high quality boxing. London Clubs shone on both days.

"Archie and were excellent, two very worthy national champions, both were a pleasure to watch.

“Justin has greatly improved, he boxed well, but unfortunately met a lad who was too big & too strong.

“Jordan is a class act, but just wasn't herself on Saturday, but still almost did enough to win. Back to the gym, next week, the older age groups begin their quests for London titles.”