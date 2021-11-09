Powerday boxing youngsters crowned National champions

Powerday Hooks ABC had two national champions at the Amateur Boxing National Junior finals at Hereford Sixth Form.

Youngster Sam Barrett and Mohammed Dergoul both came through semi-final bouts and went on to be crowned champions in their own categories.

In the junior development, U57kg, 14-year-old Dergoul continued his winning ways as he battled his way through two close fought contests on split decisions.

In Saturday's semi final, Dergoul needed a strong third and last round to defeat Manchester31 ABC's Henry Barlow.

He reprised the same feat, in Sunday's final, to defeat Patrick Nevin from Kings Heath ABC, Northampton.

In the U57kg Junior Cadets national semi final, 14-year-old Nico Donovan lost out to Callum Seedhouse of Walsall’s of Gt Wyrley ABC.

Donovan has speed, skill, power and must always be judged on the highest of standards, he wasn't firing on all cylinders, nor was he quite doing enough to ensure victory.

U63kg, Nathan Barrett, 14, showcased why he is a multi times national champion.

In Saturday's semi final, Barrett met a boxer even taller than him in, James Lefteri, Billercay ABC, forcing a count on Lefteri, in the third round, with a crisp combination and won by unanimous decision.

In the final, Barrett faced the strong and confident, Ryan Scotland, Wednesborough ABC, Wednesbury.

Barrett, who was in control throughout, showed his class particularly in the second round, by timing a classy right uppercut which inflicted a count on Scotland, Barrett winning by unanimous decision.

Steve Newland, Powerday Hooks ABC head coach, said: "Nathan Barrett is a class act, particularly in championships, he didn't put a foot wrong all weekend.

“Nico was slightly under par, he has so much talent, but just wasn't on his game, he'll make up for that.

“Mo (Dergoul) has made enormous strides in a very short time, from being a strong, determined lad who can punch, he's added movement, accuracy and an ability to pick punches.

“I'm looking forward to his progression. We have a particularly good crop of youngsters at the club at the moment, the future is bright for Powerday Hook.”