Powerday boxing trio progress into National Junior semi-finals

Powerday Hooks ABC Boxing trio progressed into National Junior semi-finals after impressing in the quarter-finals in Ramsgate.

In the Junior Development Championships, 14-year-old, Mohamed Dergoul defeated Ashford, Kent’s Odessey ABC’s Joe Dunne in the 57kg category.

Dergoul imposed himself on his opponent in the first two rounds with quality, straight punches although he tired a little in the last round, but ran out a clear winner.

In the Junior Development Championships, London Brookshaw, had the better of Petersfield ABC's William O'Shea in the 67kg category, when he moved and boxed, but inexperience led to Brookshaw looking to stand and throw single big punches which cost him the contest.

In the Junior Cadet Championships, 14-year-old Nico Donovan was too sharp in movement, punch picking and speed for Sittingbourne's, Rumbles ABC's, William Coveney.

Nathan Barrett, Powerday Hooks' double Schools National Champion, capped the day off for Powerday Hooks, by showing too much know how and accuracy for Guildford City ABC's strong and touted Maxwell Asslett.

Nathan Barrett won RSC contest second round against Maxwell Asslett, Guildford City ABC - Credit: Ron Boddy

Asslett came out firing on all cylinders, Barrett used the ring, walked Asslett onto straight punches, forcing two counts on Asslett with the referee stopping the contest in the third round.

All three winners box, this coming weekend, in the national semi-finals on Saturday with winners boxing in the finals on Sunday, all at the Harvey Hadden Sports Centre, in Nottingham.

Steve Newland, Powerday Hooks ABC head coach, said: “All four lads did well. London's (Brookshaw) inexperience showed and cost him a win.

“Mo's (Dergoul) improving every bout, Nico Donovan and Nathan Barrett both showed the class acts that they are.

“Nottingham is another big weekend for the boxers and Powerday Hooks, a big thank you to our supporters.”

