Powerday ABC quartet reach National quarter-finals

Published: 7:00 AM October 6, 2021

Powerday Hooks ABC had four of their boxers qualify for the National Junior quarter-finals.

On Saturday, in Feltham, 14-year-old, 60kg, Preston Samba, boxed with style using a double jab and a crisp backhand to outbox West Ham's Miles Annen-Ferris.

In Sunday's London Championship Junior Development Final against Newham ABC's Jimmy Sheridan, Samba boxed smartly with a high work rate, but got caught with occasional eye catching punches missing out on the title by the narrowest of margins, three judges to two.

Nico Donovan (57kg), 14, used speed, pressure and flashy hand speed to comfortably defeat, Repton ABC's, Medhi Sahak, National Champion of Iran.

In Sunday's, London Cadet Final, Donovan had a slow first round, but in the next two rounds, made certain of victory, by getting back to fast hands and flashy punch picking to defeat, Rainham ABC's, Kieran Moran.

You may also want to watch:

Mohamed Dergoul, 14, carried on flying the flag for Powerday Hooks, when defeating Rainham ABC's, Joel Viera, by pressing forward, with accurate, double jabs, augmented with quality right crosses to win the 57kg London Development title.

Donovan and Dergoul, join club mates, London Brookshaw and two time National Schools Champion, Nathan Barrett, in the National Junior and Cadet Qtr Finals, in Ramsgate, on Saturday.

Steve Newland, Powerday Hooks ABC's Head Coach, said: "I was pleased with the quality of performance from all our boxers on both days.

"I thought Preston (Samba) unlucky not to pick up a London title. I'm looking forward to seeing these lads back in action on Saturday."