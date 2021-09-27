Planning permission approved for QPR’s new training ground

Published: 6:00 PM September 27, 2021

QPR have confirmed the London Borough of Hounslow has approved planning permission for the club’s new training ground in Heston.

The club acquired the 27-acre site in December and, following endorsement from the Mayor of London and the Secretary of State, work will commence from October, 1.

Pitch works, which will include undersoil heating, are expected to take nine months to complete. Work on the new training ground building will start before the end of the calendar year.

QPR CEO Lee Hoos said: “This is fantastic news for the club’s medium and long-term future so I am absolutely delighted, as are the owners.

“Investment in infrastructure, such as a bespoke training ground, is the greatest indication of an ownership which is here for the long term and genuinely believes in the growth of their football club.

“The owners will be personally covering a significant portion of the cost and we will also be issuing a Bond to assist with the financing.

“This approach has been successfully carried out by Burnley and Norwich City previously.”

Full details regarding the QPR Bond will be released on Thursday, September 30.

The vision for the state-of-the-art facility, which will accommodate the club’s first team, under 23s and academy squads, is being delivered by an expert project team including planning advisors hgh Consulting, architects Studio Zoppini Architetti and global design engineering consultants Buro Happold.

hgh is an independent planning consultancy with a strong track record of success and particular experience in delivering sports facilities, which include the Emirates and the London Olympic Stadium.

Patrick Grincell, Co-Founding Director of hgh, said: “We have advised QPR throughout the process from site acquisition to securing planning permission and I am delighted to continue working with the club to deliver on its vision to provide a new state-of-the-art training facility.”

Studio Zoppini Architetti are an international design firm specialising in sports facilities which includes facilities for three previous Olympic games.

They are currently designing the new Tardini stadium in Parma for 25,000 spectators.

Alessandro Zoppini, Principal at Studio Zoppini Architetti, said: “It was important that the design provides a welcoming and healthy atmosphere for the athletes and staff, to generate a positive and supportive environment for the improvement of performance and a collective endeavour.

“In a similar way the building performs to high standards and is integrated and respectful to its location as it is to the local community.

“Training facilities are the catalyst for the next generation and this building will provide a focus for the club for the years ahead, being flexible and adaptable to future needs.”

This is Buro Happold’s latest project showcasing its growing work and expertise in the sports sector, recent examples of which include the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the redevelopment of Lords’ Compton and Edrich stands and the upcoming new Everton stadium at Bramley Moore Dock.

Steve Macey, Director at Buro Happold, said: “Having been involved over a number of years to consolidate the club’s first team with the academy onto a single site, I am delighted that the latest proposal at Heston has been granted planning permission.

“Any new training facility has to embrace the health and development of the players along with staff welfare – and the proposals we have developed do just that. We are all excited to see the project move to the construction phase and inspire the next generation of players to achieve QPR’s vision.”

Specialist sports pitch constructors White Horse Contractors will bring over 60 years of expertise to design and construct state-of-the-art hybrid turf football pitches at the new training ground.

The project will include the world-leading hybrid playing surface GrassMaster, a comprehensive drainage system, full irrigation, energy efficient under-pitch heating along with the wider site infrastructure.

David Smith, MD of White Horse Contractors, said: “We are extremely pleased to be working with QPR on this incredible project.

“The elite pitch development showcases the club’s vision and investment for the future, providing their players and staff with the very best facilities to play and train on.

“Bringing over 60 years of experience and knowledge to the project is something we as a company are very proud of.”