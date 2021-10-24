QPR 'didn't do enough to win the game' in Peterborough defeat

Published: 11:03 AM October 24, 2021

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. - Credit: PA

Mark Warburton cut a frustrated figure after seeing his QPR side lose to an injury-time goal at Peterborough United.

Rangers took the lead when Ilias Chair converted directly from a corner on 50 minutes but the hosts were level at Weston Homes Stadium just six minutes later when Harrison Burrows fired home.

In injury time, the hosts caught QPR on the break and grabbed maximum points after Siriki Dembele found the back of the net.

"We didn’t do enough to win the game, it’s as simple as that. But if that’s the case, be frustrated and come away with a point,” Warburton insisted.

“We need to manage the game and we didn’t do that. To lose our shape at the end was not acceptable by us.

“We were naïve and we let ourselves down. We’ve given away three valuable points this afternoon.

“We knew Peterborough would be tough to beat, especially at home, and we talked about the late goals they’ve scored.

“That’s the frustrating thing. When we play well we say so, but we let ourselves down today (Saturday).”

The boss felt his side didn’t have enough quality in the first-half but did take the lead early in the second-half thanks to Ilias Chair before conceding a soft goal shortly after when Harrison Burrows found the back of the net for Posh.

“When we did get the ball out wide the quality wasn’t good enough, especially in the first half. We needed to be better in that respect.

“We got the goal and, believe it or not, we’d worked on that in training as we felt there was a weakness there – but then we then concede a really soft goal.

“They had two or three really good chances before they scored. We didn’t take care of the football and we were loose at times at the back.”

QPR will now host Nottingham Forest at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Friday night (7.45pm) in front of the Sky Sports cameras as they look to bounce back to winning ways.

But the R's were also due to face League One side Sunderland in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening as they bid to reach the quarter-finals where they could draw out a big club from the Premier League.

They have already progressed past Everton in the cup competition.