QPR determined to remain among Championship front-runners

Queens Park Rangers will be determined to remain among the Championship front-runners when they take on strugglers Peterborough United.

The R’s will make the trip to Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday as they take on Posh on the back of a 1-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers in mid-week.

QPR manager Mark Warburton insists he is unfazed by the prospect of clubs showing an interest in Ilias Chair.

The Morocco international scored a late winner - his fourth goal in as many games - to further enhance his growing reputation.

Asked if he was worried Chair might attract bids during the January transfer window, Warburton said: "Not at all, because if Ilias goes to another club it will be for QPR's value.

"If some club wants to come and pay £25m for him then great.

"If you're going to sell in January it's to a (Premier League) team that's struggling and will spend to stay up or a team that's pushing for promotion and they'll spend to try and push on."