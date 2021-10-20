QPR determined to remain among Championship front-runners
- Credit: PA
Queens Park Rangers will be determined to remain among the Championship front-runners when they take on strugglers Peterborough United.
The R’s will make the trip to Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday as they take on Posh on the back of a 1-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers in mid-week.
QPR manager Mark Warburton insists he is unfazed by the prospect of clubs showing an interest in Ilias Chair.
The Morocco international scored a late winner - his fourth goal in as many games - to further enhance his growing reputation.
Asked if he was worried Chair might attract bids during the January transfer window, Warburton said: "Not at all, because if Ilias goes to another club it will be for QPR's value.
"If some club wants to come and pay £25m for him then great.
"If you're going to sell in January it's to a (Premier League) team that's struggling and will spend to stay up or a team that's pushing for promotion and they'll spend to try and push on."
