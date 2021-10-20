News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
QPR determined to remain among Championship front-runners

Jacob Ranson

Published: 3:00 PM October 20, 2021   
Queens Park Rangers' Osman Kakay (left) celebrates with goal scoring Ilias Chair (right) after the final whistle

Queens Park Rangers' Osman Kakay (left) celebrates with goal scoring Ilias Chair (right) after the final whistle - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers will be determined to remain among the Championship front-runners when they take on strugglers Peterborough United. 

The R’s will make the trip to Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday as they take on Posh on the back of a 1-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers in mid-week. 

Blackburn Rovers' Sam Gallagher (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Rob Dickie battle for the ball

Blackburn Rovers' Sam Gallagher (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Rob Dickie battle for the ball

QPR manager Mark Warburton insists he is unfazed by the prospect of clubs showing an interest in Ilias Chair. 

The Morocco international scored a late winner - his fourth goal in as many games - to further enhance his growing reputation. 

Asked if he was worried Chair might attract bids during the January transfer window, Warburton said: "Not at all, because if Ilias goes to another club it will be for QPR's value. 

You may also want to watch:

"If some club wants to come and pay £25m for him then great. 

"If you're going to sell in January it's to a (Premier League) team that's struggling and will spend to stay up or a team that's pushing for promotion and they'll spend to try and push on."

