Wembley MMA star Page seals knock out victory over Kiely

Wembley-trained MMA star Michael 'Venom' Page sealed a first round knock-out in his fight against Richard Kiely at Bellator Dublin.

The 32-year-old, who trains in Wembley gym Shootfighters, dominated his Irish rival throughout the first round before knocking him out with a flying knee in the card which was headlined by James Gallagher and Call Elenor.

And Page, who now lives in Hackney, even mocked Kiely during the fight pretending to take a selfie as he prepared to finish the Irishman on the mat.

The referee was unimpressed with MVP's antics and tore the Brit off Kiely during the selfie taunts and deducted a point.

The fighter is under review for unsportsmanlike conduct in the fight while Kiely was fined as well for his conduction during the fight weigh-in.

Page's victory moved his record to 15-1 while Kiely dropped to 3-2 after the fight at the 3 Arena in Dublin.