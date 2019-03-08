Search

Dale Youth's O'Meara beaten in national final

PUBLISHED: 16:00 15 April 2019

Ken Sellek

Dale Youth amateur John O'Meara goes on the attack (pic: England Boxing)

Archant

Talented teenager can be proud of efforts despite missing out on national crown

Dale Youth's John O'Meara missed out on becoming a national champion after losing his final at the England Boxing National Elite Championships.

Fighting at 56kg, O'Meara took on rival Ibrahim Nadeem of Bury with both looking to claim the national crown.

Though O'Meara enjoyed a slight height and reach advantage, both boxers traded blows for all three rounds.

In the end, the result could have gone either way and O'Meara will have been gutted to see Nadeem awarded the victory by split decision.

At just 19, though, O'Meara still has plenty of time to become a national champion at elite level.

This year's run to the final is sure to have provided O'Meara with plenty of pointers as to what is needed to become a national champion.

And with time on his side, the talented Dale Youth teenager will be looking to take part in many more national finals in the years which follow.

