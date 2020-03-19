O’Donnell brothers celebrate wins for Powerday Hooks ABC

Steve Newland and Tommy Lee O'Donnell Archant

Brothers Michael and Tommy O’Donnell enjoyed a winning weekend for Powerday Hooks ABC.

Steve Newland and Michael Gerard O'Donnell Steve Newland and Michael Gerard O'Donnell

Michael stepped in at late notice to fight on Cricklewood’s show and outpointed Yousef Zafoune from the host club at 44kg.

And elder brother Tommy, 14, came through his National quarter-final in Suffolk on Sunday after another quality performance.

Facing the taller Harris Barlow, of Billericay & Wickford ABC, O’Donnell punched too fast, too hard and too often for his rival, who held on throughout.

A unanimous points win sent him through to join clubmates Tony O’Donnell and Damar Thomas in the semi-finals in Liverpool, whenever that is given the coronavirus outbreak.

Coach Steve Newland said: “It was another good weekend for the club. Tommy has come of age in these championships, showing what we always knew he could do and young Michael performed well at short notice.”