Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
Opinion

NR F1 Podcast: 2018 Season Review – Let’s hear it for the band

17 December, 2018 - 06:16
The NR F1 Podcast wraps up a stellar 2018 season of Formula 1 action from the pub - and has a little look ahead to next year.

The NR F1 Podcast wraps up a stellar 2018 season of Formula 1 action from the pub - and has a little look ahead to next year.

Archant

The NR F1 Podcast reviews the 2018 Formula 1 season – with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes top of the pile, plus some exiting developments awaiting in 2019.

What a year for F1! Don’t remember? Let’s us jog your minds or possibly join you in your amnesia.

Edition 237 of The NR F1 Podcast wraps up another Formula 1 year in traditional style – with our season review pod, more pod members than is advisable, eating an actual meal at The Rushcutters and reminiscing about all that was good (and not) during 2018.

Michael Bailey leads the crew with Kyle Cumbers, Richard Baxter, Steve Rust, Callum Springall, Alessandro Esa Fumagalli, Stewart Muller and Nathan Tuck all in attendance and tucking into the F1 memories and debate – including their 2018 awards and the final standings in The NR F1 Prediction League.

The crew also take a little look ahead to 2019 and wonder if F1 fantasy league is really worth it.

It’s been a cracking year so a big thank you to everyone who has listened, got involved and been in touch throughout our seventh year of F1 podcast chatter – and here’s to doing it all again in 2019!

And if you want to hear more from where this came from, just scoot over to The NR F1 Podcast on Patreon for all the details.

The NR F1 Podcast gets together to their views on the latest Formula 1 action out across the world.

This is the podcast’s seventh season of action and has previously reviewed the British Grand Prix from the start-finish straight at Silverstone, opined over years of F1 news and interviewed former BBC F1 host Jake Humphrey.

You can subscribe to The NR F1 Podcast on iTunes, subscribe to The NR F1 Podcast on audioboom or get the latest NR F1 Podcast editions on your podcast player of choice – to make sure you catch every edition as soon as it is released.

Follow The NRF1 Podcast @theNRF1 on Facebook and The NR F1 Podcast on Twitter – or get in touch with an email to The NR F1 Podcast at NRF1podcast@gmail.com

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rogue landlords from Neasden ordered to pay back £322,282 or face prison after converting two houses into 18 flats

The property in Glynfield Road.

Brent’s ‘slumlord millionaire’ handed record £1.5million fine – and will face nine years’ jail if he doesn’t pay

The case was heard at Harrow Crown Court. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Chamberlayne Road bus crash: ‘Miracle’ nobody was seriously injured says estate agent after double-decker hits shop

A double decker bus crashed into Daniel's Estate Agent. Picture: Kensal Rise Residents' Association

Historic William IV pub reopening in Kensal Green

Historic William IV re-opens in Kensal Green

Legendary All Stars Boxing Gym hosting star-studded concert in desperate bid to raise £30,000

Muf Akay with boxers Ahley Theophane and Desharn Fearon. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Most Read

Axminster hammer attacker found guilty

Steven McMahon, aged 35. Picture: D&C Police

Axe Vale Show gives £30k to local groups

smAward Winners with the big cheque. Picture: Suzie McFadzean

Seaton home now has three centenarians

Walter Foxwell with his 100th birthday cake. Picture DOVE COURT

Festive Fun - A 60 question football and general sports quiz

Sports quiz

Independents’ Day - Willow Studio, Sidmouth

Lydia Baker of Willow Studio. Ref shs 02 18TI 4370. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Glenrobin Golf Team Society enjoy annual awards night

Patrick Fox (right) receives the MJ Major trophy from John O'Connor

Theaker brace helps Hendon collect an early Christmas present with win over UCS

Action from Hendon against UCS Old Boys in Herts/Middlesex One (pic: Nick Cook)

Cricket: MCC opens ballot for Lord’s Test tickets

Lord's will host the second Ashes Test in 2019 (pic David Hayes)

Brent school girls get standing ovation at City Hall

Dame Betty's daughter Harriet Cofie stands third from right at the BTWSC and African Hertiage Remembered event at City Hall. Picture: BTWSC

Middlesbrough manager criticises referee after defeat at QPR

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis (pic: Richard Sellers/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists