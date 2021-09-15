Wealdstone show fight in Notts County defeat

Published: 10:30 PM September 14, 2021 Updated: 9:07 AM September 15, 2021

Wealdstone suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat to unbeaten Notts County in their latest National League fixture.

The Stones went ahead after 31 minutes as Josh Umerah bundled home from close range after Jerome Okimo's initial effort had caused panic in the Magpies' defence.

However, County turned it around with two goals in the final five minutes of the first half to go into the interval ahead.

Callum Roberts levelled after 41 minutes when he turned in Kairo Mitchell's left-wing cross before Kyle Wotton started and finished the move on the stroke of half-time to put County into the lead.

Kyle Cameron then extended that advantage after 57 minutes, heading home a Matt Palmer corner, before Wealdstone pulled one back when Alex Dyer evaded a couple of Magpies tackles before playing in Umerah for his second.