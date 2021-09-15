News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Sport

Match Report

National League

Notts County F.C

3

Callum Roberts (41)

Kyle Wootton (45+2)

Kyle Cameron (58)

Wealdstone F.C

2

Josh Umerah (32, 65)

Wealdstone show fight in Notts County defeat

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:30 PM September 14, 2021    Updated: 9:07 AM September 15, 2021
Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard - Credit: Jon Taffel

Wealdstone suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat to unbeaten Notts County in their latest National League fixture.

The Stones went ahead after 31 minutes as Josh Umerah bundled home from close range after Jerome Okimo's initial effort had caused panic in the Magpies' defence.

However, County turned it around with two goals in the final five minutes of the first half to go into the interval ahead.

Callum Roberts levelled after 41 minutes when he turned in Kairo Mitchell's left-wing cross before Kyle Wotton started and finished the move on the stroke of half-time to put County into the lead.

Kyle Cameron then extended that advantage after 57 minutes, heading home a Matt Palmer corner, before Wealdstone pulled one back when Alex Dyer evaded a couple of Magpies tackles before playing in Umerah for his second.

