NFL to stage events in London ahead of 2022 Games

The NFL is taking over London's South Bank on Saturday October 1 to celebrate the start of the 2022 NFL London Games.

A host of events and experiences are being lined up for visitors to enjoy, with fans and those new to the game able to take part in training activities, meet former players and special guests and enjoy cheerleader performances.

Visitors will also be able to explore a specially curated NFL Super Bowl Gallery exhibition, where the iconic Vince Lombardi trophy and Super Bowl rings will be on display.

NFL UK general manager Henry Hodgson said: "Being able to showcase the best of the NFL and American Football just ahead of our games in London is an opportunity to continue to grow our following in the capital and give people a chance to experience the NFL.

"We can't wait to welcome fans and those new to the sport to our South Bank events and bring people closer to the game we love."

Youngsters can try American Football in the capital ahead of the 2022 NFL London Games - Credit: NFL UK

Budding fans can take on the Quarterback Challenge, Wide Receiver and Field Goal Kick activities to test their throwing, catching and kicking abilities at the Bernie Spain Gardens and Riverside Slice locations, where former players and pundits including two-time Super Bowl winner Jason Bell, Osi Umenyiora, Jack Crawford and Maurice Jones-Drew will be in attendance.

NFL Flag Football will be showcased, where attendees can take part in a variety of fundamental skills and drills as DJs supply a soundtrack for the event, which is open from at 10am until 6pm on October 1.

Youngsters can try training drills ahead of the 2022 NFL London Games - Credit: NFL UK

The Super Bowl exhibition space will be open on Thursday September 29 and Friday September 30 from 11am until 6pm at the OXO Tower, as well as from 10am until 6pm on Saturday October 1, with all events non-ticketed, free to attend for all ages.

The NFL London Games see Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints go head-to-head at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday October 2, before New York Giants and Green Bay Packers meet at the same venue a week later (October 9).

Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars will then battle it out at Wembley Stadium on Sunday October 30.