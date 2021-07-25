New QPR signing Stefan Johansen wants to push for promotion

Published: 11:00 AM July 25, 2021

Queens Park Rangers' Stefan Johansen (left) scores their side's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

New QPR signing Stefan Johansen is hoping they can push for promotion in the Championship this season after finishing last campaign strongly.

The 30-year-old midfielder has put pen to paper on a three-year deal.

Johansen spent four months on loan with the R’s last season and was a critical part of the side’s successful second half to the campaign, which saw Mark Warburton’s men rise from 19th in the Championship table to ninth.

“The answer that everyone wants to hear is to get promoted because of what we did at the end of last season, it’s not wrong to have that hope, I hope so and I've come to QPR to try to achieve that,” Johansen said.

“We have to understand the reason and how we can achieve that. I’ve been promoted a few times and you need to have that in the group.”

The R’s have signed Charlie Austin, Sam Field and Jordy De Wijs permanently after impressing on loan much like Johansen while they’ve also snapped up the likes of Andre Dozzell, Jordan Archer, Sam McCallum and Jimmy Dunne.

“At this level they’re top quality players, so adding that to the squad that is already here, it’s been a great transfer window for the club.

Norway's Stefan Johansen (right) controls the ball away from Northern Ireland's Jordan Thompson during the UEFA Nations League Group 1, League B match at Windsor Park, Belfast. - Credit: PA

“You want to keep on building from what you did last year. Everyone knows how tough the league is, there is never an easy game, so it’s all about getting a squad together where you can find consistency over the full season then see what you can achieve.

“We need to get our mindset right and get some consistency into the team. You need to get into that rhythm like we did at the end of last season then see how it goes.

“Supporters, players and everyone is hopeful. As a player every time I come to a club, I come to succeed and that is the main target, but everyone needs to understand how difficult it is. It’s one of the toughest leagues out there.

“The quality of this group if we’re at the top level we can go toe-to-toe with everyone, but it’s about finding that mindset over a period of time.”