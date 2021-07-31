New QPR signing Moses Odubajo's story so far
- Credit: EMPICS Sport
Born in Greenwich, Leyton Orient graduate Moses Odubajo arrives in W12 as he reunites with former boss Mark Warburton.
Athletic full-back Moses, 28, started out in south London with Millwall, before moving across the capital in 2010, as a teen, where he quickly found a new home in Brisbane Road and Orient.
Working with experienced boss Russell Slade, Odubajo enjoyed numerous loan spells in the depths of English football before eventually finding his feet for the O’s during the 2012/13 season.
An impressive 2013/14 campaign in League One followed, a season which saw him feature 57 times for Slade’s side - and eventually conclude in the play-off final in May, which ended in heartbreak for the young full-back’s side.
However, this breakthrough season caught the eye of many suitors, with Brentford and Griffin Park his next destination.
A fine maiden year in TW8 under a certain Mark Warburton saw him become a key part of the Bees' run to the Championship play-off semi-finals. This eventually ended in defeat, but the campaign remained one of Brentford’s finest right up until last season.
Odubajo moved up north prior to the start of the 2015/16 campaign, with Hull his next destination.
Moses soon became Steve Bruce’s first-choice right-back, playing an integral part in their promotion via the play-offs in 2016, however disaster soon struck down on what was fast becoming a blossoming career.
A dislocated kneecap in pre-season, prior to what should have been a season to remember in the Premier League for the full-back, turned into a nightmare and after missing out on his first campaign in England’s top-flight, Moses would have to wait a further two years for what would become a long-awaited return to the football field in March 2018.
Odubajo moved back to Brentford for a season following the conclusion of the 2017/18 campaign, before he eventually settled at Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2019.
But a tough spell in the Steel City - which was compounded by relegation at the end of last season - saw him leave Hillsborough in May 2021.
Capped at England Under-20 level, the now-28-year-old has been training with Rangers throughout the summer in a bid to prove his fitness.
A memorable performance and strike against Manchester United last weekend has certainly whet QPR fans’ whistle for what potentially lies ahead for Odubajo in an R’s shirt.