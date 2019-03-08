Search

Boxing: National title delight for Constant

PUBLISHED: 18:00 02 April 2019

Cricklewood Boxing Club's Iyaleh Constant with Robin Buick

Cricklewood Boxing Club's Iyaleh Constant with Robin Buick

Archant

Cricklewood Boxing Club’s Iyaleh Constant was crowned England Boxing junior cadet champion at the Magna Centre in Rotherham at the weekend.

The 14-year-old beat Joel Blakeley (Droylsden) by split decision in the under-80kg category to lift the title to the delight of Robin Buick.

He said: “Iyaleh has only been boxing for a year and is six foot tall. We knew it was going to be a tough weekend, but we got him some good sparring in our club and also over at Powerday Hooks. He recently fought a guy from there on our show in the Crown Hotel, Cricklewood.”

The Edgware Road-based club is a member of England Boxing and was only set up by Buick in 2016.

“We’re an inclusive club where all members are invited from a variety of backgrounds,” he added.

“We will be having a big opening day once all the work is completed, probably in May or June. We cater for boys and girls from the age of six.”

