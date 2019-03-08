Boxing: National title delight for Constant
PUBLISHED: 18:00 02 April 2019
Archant
Cricklewood Boxing Club’s Iyaleh Constant was crowned England Boxing junior cadet champion at the Magna Centre in Rotherham at the weekend.
The 14-year-old beat Joel Blakeley (Droylsden) by split decision in the under-80kg category to lift the title to the delight of Robin Buick.
He said: “Iyaleh has only been boxing for a year and is six foot tall. We knew it was going to be a tough weekend, but we got him some good sparring in our club and also over at Powerday Hooks. He recently fought a guy from there on our show in the Crown Hotel, Cricklewood.”
The Edgware Road-based club is a member of England Boxing and was only set up by Buick in 2016.
“We’re an inclusive club where all members are invited from a variety of backgrounds,” he added.
“We will be having a big opening day once all the work is completed, probably in May or June. We cater for boys and girls from the age of six.”