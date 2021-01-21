National League ask clubs for their views on three options to survive pandemic
The National League has held meetings with member clubs to discuss further information regarding the Government’s Winter Survival Package.
All clubs in the National League and north and south divisions have been told that future funding to get them through the coronavirus crisis will be issued in the form of loans and not grants.
A total of £11m from the government's £300m rescue package for sport will be available to clubs over the next three months but that will only be as a loan agreement.The National League have asked clubs to provide their views on three points before continuing discussions.
"A presentation was given to Member Clubs at today’s meetings to assess various options. The National League wishes to place on record its gratitude for the approach of Member Clubs at each meeting.
"Interim General Manager of The National League, Mark Ives, has requested each Member Club to provide views on three points:
1. The operation of a Club Loan process.
2. The operation of a National League Loan.
3. A suspension to The National League 2020/21 season.
"The purpose of feedback is to assist the Board in understanding views of all 66 Clubs. The Board will be meeting before the end of the week."