The National League and Vanarama agree new three-year sponsorship deal

Published: 1:00 PM March 10, 2021

The National League is delighted to confirm Vanarama will continue as title sponsors through to the 2024/25 season.

The three-year extension outlines the long-term commitment of Vanarama to The National League, Member Clubs and supporters with the new deal taking the working relationship to eleven years.

Since taking over title sponsorship of The National League in 2014, Vanarama has actively raised the profile of the League through innovative campaigns such as MANarama which helped raise over £200k for Prostate Cancer UK.

During the Covid pandemic Vanarama set up a COVID support helpline for National League clubs and local businesses applying for any of the Government financial schemes.

BT Sport will continue to provide excellent exposure for the Vanarama National League over the next three seasons.

Chairman of The National League, Brian Barwick OBE, said: “We are delighted to continue our title sponsorship with Vanarama and thank them for their steadfast support during the past twelve months.



“This enhanced arrangement will take our partnership up to eleven years. That speaks volumes about the confidence we both have in each other.



“The National League has found a great organisation to work with and we are pleased Vanarama find the relationship to be equally rewarding.



“We all look forward to four more years growing our unique partnership”.

The deal coincides with the recent launch of Vanarama’s new brand campaign which encourages its customers to find their new lease life.

“We’re delighted to continue our relationship with The National League,” said Andy Alderson- CEO of Vanarama.

“We have a great affinity for this level of football as it really helped us accelerate the growth of our commercial van leasing business back in 2014. Now in 2021 having just launched our new brand campaign we’re breathing a new lease of life into our sector.

“As we undergo huge growth across our personal car leasing business, we wanted to show our commitment to do the same for grassroots football.

“The clubs and communities at this level have gone through very hard times, we hope that our investment will offer some stability and hope as we all work through the covid pandemic together.”