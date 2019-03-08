MVP in confident mood ahead of Lima bout in Bellator Grand Prix semi-final

MMA fighter Michael 'Venom' Page (pic: Yui Mok/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Wembley-trained MMA star to contest Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix in Chicago on May 11

Michael 'Venom' Page is in a confident mood ahead of facing welterweight rival Douglas Lima at Bellator 221 in Chicago later this month.

The 32-year-old, who trains in Wembley, will step back into the cage on May 11 as he looks to take his professional MMA record to 15-0 by beating his Brazilian foe.

And Page, who now lives in Hackney, revealed his preparations are going well ahead of that bout later this month.

“All I want to do is just impose my style. I've been working hard in training to make sure that everything is on point and that I'm well drilled,” said Page, who is also known as 'MVP'.

“We know all about Lima, so it's about doing things the right way in training ahead of the fight.”

The bout itself doubles as a semi-final in the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix, with the overall victor claiming $1million in prize money.

And Page, who previously attended Quintin Kynaston School in St John's Wood, says the prize at stake demonstrates the increasing global appeal of MMA.

“The money on offer shows the growth of the sport and the good news is that they're doing it in other divisions too in the future,” added the 32-year-old.

“The sport is building and we have great coverage on television in the UK, which will create more opportunities for others.”

While Page's upcoming fight with Lima has been exciting British MMA fans, they may also have one eye on Bellator 223 at Wembley's SSE Arena on June 22.

And the 32-year-old believes next month's show, headlined by the Bellator Middleweight Championship clash between Gegard Mousasi and Rafael Lovato Jr., is a chance for Britain to prove it is a developing power in MMA.

“The card in London will show how well the UK is progressing and that it is catching up with the rest of the world,” said Page.

“Countries like the USA and Brazil have been leading the way for quite a while, but we have a chance to show how the UK is progressing.”

It is set to be an exciting time for Page and MMA in the UK.

