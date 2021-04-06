Thames Valley Harriers Aadan hoping to quality for Tokyo Olympics

Published: 2:14 PM April 6, 2021

Thames Valley Harriers Mohamud Aadan has another opportunity for qualify for this summer's delayed Tokyo Olympics at the forthcoming Müller British Athletics 10,000m Championships and Olympic Trials.

The 29-year-old came short in securing a place in the British marathon squad. In his first crack at the 25.2 mile discipline last Friday at Kew Gardens in West London.

He finished third in 2:12.06, behind race winner the evergreen Chris Thompson (2:10.50) and Ben Connor, who both join pre-selected Callum Hawkins on the plane to the Japanese city.

Aldershot-based Thompson, 39, started behind but eventually overtook the main lead group of Aadan, Connor and Dewi Griffths - who all were paced brilliantly by already Tokyo-bound Hawkins and Jake Smith - and from there ran a barnstorming 10 minute 20 seconds final lap for a commanding victory.

Thompson's spell of genius took all the contenders, including Aadan, by surprise.

"I thought for while that Chris is gone," he said. "He dropped back before middle of the race so I had no idea that he’s tracking us down to the end so it was a surprise win."

Aadan believes competing in his first marathon has given him ideal preparation for future competitions, in particular next year as he targets places at both Commonwealth Games and European Championships.

Meanwhile his focus will still be on Tokyo 2020 and attempt to qualify through 10k route on June 5 at University of Birmingham Athletics Track.

"Technically all the top guys in there have good marathon PBs and well experienced so for me run well I stuck with them to the end," Aadan said.

"A third place and with a good enough new marathon personal best is a big achievement for me, especially on debut marathon. It’s indeed valuable experience and I will use that as yardstick for qualifying for Commonwealth Games as well as European championships."