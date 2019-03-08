Search

Boxing: Mixed fortunes for Powerday Hooks duo

PUBLISHED: 15:20 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:20 10 October 2019

Powerday Hooks head coach Steve Newland, reigning national champion Jordan Barrett and former ABA, British and Commonwealth champion and England international Sean Murphy

Archant

Powerday Hooks boxers had mixed fortunes at the weekend at Dagenham's Roundhouse venue.

Defending national champion Jordan Barrett, 12, lost a split decision to Repton's Tallia Rumble at 35kg on Saturday.

But Damar Thomas, 14, won a close pre national quarter-final contest a day later to maintain his unbeaten record.

The six foot four, 80kg southpaw beat big-punching AJ Fuller from Windrush Valley ABC in Witney, Oxfordshire, and head coach Steve Newland said: "Jordan boxed well, in a contest that was a credit to both boxers and boxing, a real pleasure to watch and could have gone either way. The return is already organised for our show at The Harrow Club on October 18 and I'm sure it will again, be a privilege to watch.

"Damar is a talented young man, but didn't come to grips with his powerful opponent until the second round. He should have capitalised on his movement and reach more, but that will come with experience."

"It is a pleasure to have Finchley ABC back in the England Boxing fold and to have supremo Sean Murphy, the former British and Commonwealth champion and world title challenger to help me in the corner on both days."

