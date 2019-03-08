Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Athletics: Miller hoping to make her mark at British trials

PUBLISHED: 15:35 22 August 2019

Great Britain's Rachel Miller in action

Great Britain's Rachel Miller in action

PA Wire/PA Images

Thames Valley Harriers' Rachel Miller will look to create her own giantkilling act at the British trials this weekend, writes Ziad Chaudry.

At the Muller Grand Prix IAAF Diamond League event at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium, which is the same venue for this weekend's domestic championships, the 29-year-old registered a personal best of 11.42secs.

And that saw her finish ahead of fellow contenders Kimbely Baptiste (11.71) and Bianca Williams (11.77).

Germany's Tatjana Pinto won in 11.15, ahead of Americans Dezera Bryant (11.21) and Teahna Daniels (11.24).

With the race to Doha seriously hotting up, anyone from the top 15 in the domestic women's 100m division are more than capable of making it into the World Championships team this October.

It is pretty safe to say that Dina Asher-Smith will get a seat on the plane to Doha, but the other spots are up for grabs.

You may also want to watch:

Besides Asha-Smith, Imani Lansiquot, Jodie Williams and Daryll Neita have also got the 11.24 A standard qualifying mark so Miller will have to go all guns blazing to cut a chunk off her own personal best and believes last Sunday was good preparation.

"I feel at any opportunity where I get these kind of races I just need to kind of delve in there because this is what's going to bring me up to par," she said.

"It's still not the time that I'm hoping for and what I want, but I'm trying not to focus on that too much."

Miller, who is coached by TVH legend and former Olympic and world 100m champion Linford Christie, has to navigate two heats to reach the final and believes she can strike medal glory.

"I'm hoping the rounds will work in my favour," said Miller, who was fourth in last year's championships.

"Getting used to the environment and getting used to being on the front line. I'm ready for the medals and this will be my moment."

Lorraine Ugen is also in the hunt for a trip to Doha, knowing she must get over the 6.72m A qualifying standard in the women's long jump.

The 27-year-old returns to the same stadium where she retained her national title 13 months ago and, in her latest IAAF Diamond League event, managed 6.61m behind Belgium's current Olympic, European and World heptathlon champion Nafissatou Thiam (6.86).

Most Read

Harlesden-born friends set up crowdfunder to open a free mentoring barber shop for children

Stalie, founder of the Mentor Barber charity, with a client. Picture: Photo51Studios

Tenants claim first year at Boxpark Wembley has been ‘a disaster’

Boxpark Wembley in Olympic Way. Picture: Archant

‘Nothing to indicate an intruder’ after Colindale mum burns to death in Barbados

Murder victim Natalie Crichlow's devastated family launch crowdfunder after the Colindale mum-of-three is doused in petrol and set alight in Barbados. Picture: GoFundMe/PA Wire

Catalyst back-tracks on charging dead grandmother rent on her Willesden home after public outcry

Samantha Ash outside her mum's Willesden property

Mark Warburton’s verdict on home defeat to Swansea City

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Most Read

Harlesden-born friends set up crowdfunder to open a free mentoring barber shop for children

Stalie, founder of the Mentor Barber charity, with a client. Picture: Photo51Studios

Tenants claim first year at Boxpark Wembley has been ‘a disaster’

Boxpark Wembley in Olympic Way. Picture: Archant

‘Nothing to indicate an intruder’ after Colindale mum burns to death in Barbados

Murder victim Natalie Crichlow's devastated family launch crowdfunder after the Colindale mum-of-three is doused in petrol and set alight in Barbados. Picture: GoFundMe/PA Wire

Catalyst back-tracks on charging dead grandmother rent on her Willesden home after public outcry

Samantha Ash outside her mum's Willesden property

Mark Warburton’s verdict on home defeat to Swansea City

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Athletics: Miller hoping to make her mark at British trials

Great Britain's Rachel Miller in action

QPR 1 Swansea 3: Four things we learned from first home defeat

QPR striker Jordan Hugill. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

QPR 1 Swansea 3: Player ratings

Ebere Eze of Queens Park Rangers (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Warburton defends Barbet after centre-back gives away another penalty

QPR defender Yoann Barbet while playing for former club Brentford. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

GCSE results 2019: ‘Phenomenal’ pupils at Claremont High School ‘smash all previous records’

Claremont HIgh School friends Cori Trillo Campbell, Camahri Bailey, Jude Pilgrim on GCSE results day. Picture: Claremont High School
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists