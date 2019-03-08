Athletics: Miller hoping to make her mark at British trials

Thames Valley Harriers' Rachel Miller will look to create her own giantkilling act at the British trials this weekend, writes Ziad Chaudry.

At the Muller Grand Prix IAAF Diamond League event at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium, which is the same venue for this weekend's domestic championships, the 29-year-old registered a personal best of 11.42secs.

And that saw her finish ahead of fellow contenders Kimbely Baptiste (11.71) and Bianca Williams (11.77).

Germany's Tatjana Pinto won in 11.15, ahead of Americans Dezera Bryant (11.21) and Teahna Daniels (11.24).

With the race to Doha seriously hotting up, anyone from the top 15 in the domestic women's 100m division are more than capable of making it into the World Championships team this October.

It is pretty safe to say that Dina Asher-Smith will get a seat on the plane to Doha, but the other spots are up for grabs.

Besides Asha-Smith, Imani Lansiquot, Jodie Williams and Daryll Neita have also got the 11.24 A standard qualifying mark so Miller will have to go all guns blazing to cut a chunk off her own personal best and believes last Sunday was good preparation.

"I feel at any opportunity where I get these kind of races I just need to kind of delve in there because this is what's going to bring me up to par," she said.

"It's still not the time that I'm hoping for and what I want, but I'm trying not to focus on that too much."

Miller, who is coached by TVH legend and former Olympic and world 100m champion Linford Christie, has to navigate two heats to reach the final and believes she can strike medal glory.

"I'm hoping the rounds will work in my favour," said Miller, who was fourth in last year's championships.

"Getting used to the environment and getting used to being on the front line. I'm ready for the medals and this will be my moment."

Lorraine Ugen is also in the hunt for a trip to Doha, knowing she must get over the 6.72m A qualifying standard in the women's long jump.

The 27-year-old returns to the same stadium where she retained her national title 13 months ago and, in her latest IAAF Diamond League event, managed 6.61m behind Belgium's current Olympic, European and World heptathlon champion Nafissatou Thiam (6.86).