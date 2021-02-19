News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Sport

Kundai Benyu departs Wealdstone following the termination of his contract

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:46 AM February 19, 2021   
Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge and Kundai Benyu of Wealdstone during Dagenham & Redbridge

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge and Kundai Benyu of Wealdstone during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Midfielder Kundai Benyu has left Wealdstone following the mutual termination of his contract.

He joined the club in the summer on a free transfer from SPFL champions Celtic and made a total of 15 appearances for the Stones.

The 23-year-old will now be hoping to find a new club while this could be the first of many changes for the Stones due to the financial issues surrounding the National League and not being given grants.

The National League have announced the continuation of their 2020-21 season at step one level, but a desire to declare step two null and void.

Member clubs were consulted earlier this month regarding the ongoing playing of fixtures during the coronavirus pandemic, when it was agreed the two tiers would hold separate votes to determine their own outcomes.

You may also want to watch:

As a result, the vote among National League clubs - including Wealdstone - resulted in seven voting for the season to be declared null and void, while 13 voted against, meaning the competition will continue to operate for the remainder of the season.

A similar vote among National League South and North clubs ended with 24 voting to end the campaign and 19 against the proposal, meaning a 51 per cent majority was reached to pass the resolution to declare the season null and void.


Most Read

  1. 1 Wanted drug dealer jailed after police seize combat knives in Willesden
  2. 2 QPR assistant Eustace heaps praise on the squad for recent form
  3. 3 Emergency service couple from Wembley gifted £20,000 dream wedding
  1. 4 More than 2,000 Brent Council staff to receive Covid bonuses
  2. 5 Affinity apologises over Wembley water leak problems
  3. 6 Prospect House: What happened to the 'brilliant partnership'?
  4. 7 House fire causes traffic gridlock back to Park Royal
  5. 8 Ex-Met officer who was sent abuse clip by Brent sister has appeal refused
  6. 9 Police officers investigated after murder footage appears online
  7. 10 Three men arrested in Stonebridge after guns and ammunition found
Non-League Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Undated family handout photo of London firefighter Jaden Francois-Esprit who took his own life, whos

Fire fighter killed himself after being racially 'singled out' at...

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Stock photo of a Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer outside the Royal Courts of Justice in ce

Gun crime

Man charged after self-loading pistol seized from minicab in Neasden

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Scotland Yard

Gun crime

Gun and ammunition seized from minicab in Neasden

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Sven Badzak

Knife Crime

Second teenager arrested after Sven Badzak murdered in Kilburn

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus