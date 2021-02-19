Kundai Benyu departs Wealdstone following the termination of his contract

Published: 10:46 AM February 19, 2021

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge and Kundai Benyu of Wealdstone during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Midfielder Kundai Benyu has left Wealdstone following the mutual termination of his contract.

He joined the club in the summer on a free transfer from SPFL champions Celtic and made a total of 15 appearances for the Stones.

The 23-year-old will now be hoping to find a new club while this could be the first of many changes for the Stones due to the financial issues surrounding the National League and not being given grants.

The National League have announced the continuation of their 2020-21 season at step one level, but a desire to declare step two null and void.

Member clubs were consulted earlier this month regarding the ongoing playing of fixtures during the coronavirus pandemic, when it was agreed the two tiers would hold separate votes to determine their own outcomes.

As a result, the vote among National League clubs - including Wealdstone - resulted in seven voting for the season to be declared null and void, while 13 voted against, meaning the competition will continue to operate for the remainder of the season.

A similar vote among National League South and North clubs ended with 24 voting to end the campaign and 19 against the proposal, meaning a 51 per cent majority was reached to pass the resolution to declare the season null and void.



