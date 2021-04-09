News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Sport

Veteran Murtagh puts Middlesex on top against Somerset

Logo Icon

Reporters Network

Published: 6:34 PM April 9, 2021   
Construction work continues during the LV= Insurance County Championship match between Middlesex and Somerset at Lord's

Construction work continues during the LV= Insurance County Championship match between Middlesex and Somerset at Lord's Cricket Ground - Credit: PA

Veteran paceman Tim Murtagh claimed four wickets as Middlesex got the upper hand on day two of their LV= Insurance County Championship clash with Somerset at Lord’s.

In continuing uncertain times, 39-year-old Murtagh proved his reassuringly reliable self, returning figures of  four for 46 and with his heir apparent at Middlesex Ethan Bamber contributing 3-24, the visitors were bowled out for 172.

That gave the hosts a lead of 141 after they earlier posted 313, with Lewis Gregory taking five for 68, but that advantage would have been greater were it not for a last-wicket stand of 83 between Marchant De Lange, who made 51, and England spinner Jack Leach which saved the follow on.

Middlesex then reached 87 for 2 by stumps, a lead of 228.

Last season’s Bob Willis Trophy finalists were soon in trouble in the face of some bewitching new-ball bowling from Murtagh and Bamber.

You may also want to watch:

Murtagh made the first incision having Tom Lammonby caught behind off an inside edge and the old warhorse struck again when Tom Abell steered a ball speared into him into the hands of Sam Robson at slip.

Bamber then took over castling Tom Banton with a beauty and when George Bartlett poked another probing ball to a diving Simpson the visitors were 17 for 4.

Most Read

  1. 1 Drekwon Patterson killing: Five men arrested in dawn raids
  2. 2 Six years ago today, it was knocked down - next week the Carlton reopens
  3. 3 Brent mother of murdered schoolboy Quamari urges public to report knife crime
  1. 4 Brent Council to issue water bill refunds to council tenants
  2. 5 Two 17-year-old boys shot and stabbed in Kingsbury
  3. 6 Tributes in Brent to Prince Philip who died this morning
  4. 7 Prince Philip dies aged 99
  5. 8 Six great beer gardens in Brent & Kilburn
  6. 9 Homeless men fear they 'will die' as Wembley hotel stay ends
  7. 10 Wembley shop's alcohol licence request 'not a good idea' says Met

James Hildreth looked calm amid the carnage, only for Bamber to trap him in front with the first ball after lunch and with Toby Roland-Jones accounting for Steve Davies and Craig Overton Somerset slumped to 81-9 before the last pair came together.

De Lange found a staunch ally in Leach and the pair struck the ball confidently from the outset.

Leach was dropped by Robson at slip on 18, allowing De Lange to launch an onslaught, culminating in a huge six over long-on that saved the follow-on.

Martin Andersson finally ended the revelry, by bowling De Lange, but not before he’d reached 50 from 49 balls.

Max Holden and first innings centurion Robson fell cheaply, but Nick Gubbins and Stevie Eskinazi added 75 for the third wicket before bad light ended play 10 overs early.

The action took place amid the sombre news of the death this morning of The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, a former MCC President. Flags were flown at half-mast and two minutes silence was observed before the start of the afternoon session.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hair salon owner Christine Harvey

Shop Local

PM gives go-ahead for Brent shops, beer gardens and hairdressers to...

Michael Adkins

Author Picture Icon
Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship match against Coventry

Warburton praises QPR, but wanted wider margin of victory

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon
A window fell out the fifth floor of a South Kilburn block managed by L&Q Housing

Fifth floor window in South Kilburn block smashes to the ground

Caitlin Tilley

Logo Icon
Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship match at

Queens Park Rangers

QPR boss Warburton disappointed with Nottingham Forest defeat

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus