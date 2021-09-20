Middlesex girls crowned as champions of England

Published: 5:30 PM September 20, 2021

Middlesex girls under 14s were crowned national champions on Saturday following a 3-0 win over Gloucestershire in final played at Aldershot Town.

The final was much closer that the 3-0 score line might suggest, but ultimately Middx were more clinical in front of goal.

The team are managed by Adem Ali and coached by Ronan O'Rourke and Joe Khalfi, who both started their coaching career with the girls teams at Brent Schools FA.

Ronan, now a primary school teacher, has previously been recognised by the FA as young volunteer of the year and also coaches Haringey who were also crowned national champions.



Ronan said: "It's amazing to win national titles. I'm so proud of my time at Brent Girls. I will never forget how much I loved turning up at Capital City every Wednesday day as a Brent coach.



Brent chairman Chris Ampofo added: "It is a fantastic achievement to win the national cup. The team played brilliantly.

"Credit to the English Schools FA and especially Ronan, Joe and Adem and the volunteers behind the scenes who give their time to give the players these great opportunities."