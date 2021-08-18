Warburton hopeful of Charlie Austin return for Middlesbrough trip

Published: 10:03 AM August 18, 2021

Millwall's Shaun Hutchinson (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Charlie Austin during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday August 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

QPR boss Mark Warburton is hoping to be able to call on the services of talisman Charlie Austin once again when the R's take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium this evening.

Fans' favourite Charlie picked up a knock in our opening day draw with Millwall in W12.

However, the R's striker has now returned to full training and looks set to be involved in some guise as Rangers attempt to build on an extremely positive start to the Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Hot off the back of Saturday's emphatic 3-0 win at Hull City, Warburton told us: "It's been a pleasing start.

"Like all teams, we didn't want to lose our first game, so to get a point was fair for both teams.

"We then travelled to Hull off the back of their very impressive result at Preston and delivered such a good performance. We had attacking prowess, ball dominance and defensive resilience - we looked a good team.

"We've also progressed in the Carabao Cup and it's good for the squad to build a winning mentality.

"Now we prepare for Middlesbrough - another tough game for us."

Victory at Hull was a comfortable one in the end but Warburton feels there is improvement yet in his team.

"The improvement lies in us being more ruthless and taking advantage of good periods of play," he added.

"The second goal tends to kill teams off and it's about recognising that and taking care of the football for 90 minutes.

"If you lose your shape, you can be vulnerable and we also have to make sure we maintain it and work hard with and without the ball.

"However, there's no doubt that the players deserve enormous credit. They are working hard, their physical stats are good, and there's a good togetherness about the squad."

Like Rangers, Wednesday's hosts Boro - managed by ex-R's boss Neil Warnock - have also picked up four points so far this season.

"Neil will be pleased with their start," Warburton continued. "They've recruited and have a very talented team.

"We know they'll be organised, and we know they'll be motivated. The crowd will be upbeat and Neil will galvanise them.

"As I said, it will be another tough test. It's a great stadium to play at and always a good playing surface there, too. So we have to go and enjoy that.

"We have to recognise that it's another tough test for us, but we have the quality to go and meet that challenge."