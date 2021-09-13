Michael Page keen to repay fans when he faces Lima at Bellator Wembley

Published: 8:30 AM September 13, 2021 Updated: 10:37 AM September 14, 2021

Michael ‘Venom’ Page is keen to repay his fans as he comes up against number one ranked Douglas “The Phenom” Lima (32-9) in a rematch at Wembley Arena on Friday, October 1.

Two of the world’s best welterweights will be going toe-to-toe in pursuit of a win, with the fighter who emerges victorious booking themselves a fast-track ticket to a title shot against newly crowned welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov.

Page will hope having the home advantage will stand him in good stead, especially after losing to Lima previously.

“It’s extremely special, this fight was meant to take place in London,” Page said. “A lot of fans that saw what happened (in the first fight vs Lima), have supported me and were very invested in me winning that fight, and watching me lose it hurt them, so for them to have the ability to see the fight live, the energy will be amazing.

“It definitely makes a massive difference, to him also. As confident as you might be going into the fight, when there’s fans roaring, going against you, and every time something positive happens with me, they’re cheering, it’s definitely going to give me the extra boost you need to win these type of fights.”

Lima and Page first met inside the Bellator Cage in May 2019 at Bellator 221 in the semifinals of Bellator's Welterweight World Grand Prix. After an even first round, Lima sent Page to the canvas with a sweeping leg kick, which he then followed up with a spectacular punch and ground and pound strikes to finish the fight.

Lima will be looking to cause an upset for the hometown faithful and stop Page for a second time, denying the Londoner his chance for gold, and earning himself an immediate shot at recapturing the welterweight title which he lost to Yaroslav Amosov via unanimous decision in June of this year.

The 34-year-old insists it will feel like a huge party if he is to come out on top in the fight although he hasn’t already planned any form of celebrations as of yet.

“It’s going to feel like one big party, the whole month is going to feel like that and I’m looking forward to celebrating with my family and loved ones afterwards.

“I haven’t thought about anything just yet, but I normally do closer to the time. This one is more about the win than anything else, but I do always have my eyes set on things to make it more memorable.”

Tickets for Bellator London: Lima vs MVP 2 are on sale now and can be purchased online from axs.com/uk or bellator.com.

Watch Bellator London: Lima vs MVP 2 live on BBC iPlayer on Friday, October 1 from 9pm.