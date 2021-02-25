Warburton satisfied as QPR pick up point at Preston

Published: 8:21 AM February 25, 2021

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton shouts orders on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship match against Bournemouth at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton was satisfied enough after his Rangers team extended their recent unbeaten run to five matches with a 0-0 draw against Preston North End.

QPR went into the match with six wins in their previous seven outings, and could have made that seven in eight with a little more cutting edge.

The Deepdale affair would end goalless, though, as the Super Hoops racked up a ninth clean sheet of the campaign.

“We knew we faced a tough challenge tonight – Preston were smarting from their weekend result against Cardiff,” Warburton told the club website.

“We knew they’d be aggressive from the outset with plenty of intensity, and we had to meet that challenge.

“We were loose with the ball in the first half – we gave it away too cheaply. But we started the second half well, changed the shape which was effective and had a couple of really good chances – both early on and late in the game.

“It’s a tough place to come to and we leave with a point to keep our run going.”

Warburton added: “We felt we could get out through our wing-backs, which I think you saw a lot more of in the second half – especially on the right-hand side.

“We got into some good areas of the park, but just maybe lacked a little bit of quality.

“But, as I said, it’s a tough place to come to and I think the boys deserve a lot of credit.

“The games keep coming and it’s the same for every team – a demanding schedule. It was a very heavy pitch today. There was a lot of rain and it was also a demanding game for all of the players.

“But they met the challenge. We’ve come to venues like this previously and lost to a scrappy goal, but we defended well and stood up to the challenge, creating our own chances.

“It’s a well-earned point and we move onto Saturday.”

Rangers return to action this weekend with a visit to Birmingham City.