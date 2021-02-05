Manager Brennan 'proud' of his success at Wealdstone

Published: 2:00 PM February 5, 2021

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan admitted he is ‘proud’ of his time at the club and what they achieved – despite the abrupt end to his time at Grosvenor Vale.

The Stones won the National League South title last term to return to the top-flight of non-league football for the first time in 36 years where they enjoyed some early season success.

Boss Brennan also helped produce plenty of players along the way but has now departed the club.

“I’m proud of my time at the football club I inherited five players back in May 2019 and we recruited a lot of low stock players,” Brennan said.

“The players came to the football club for the right reasons, our supporters bought into it, and were our 12th man all the way through and they were fantastic.

You may also want to watch:

“They were digging deep into their own pockets to help us with players to being like I said our 12th man especially away at Weymouth. That was a fantastic day and an unbelievable game of football.

“Away to Havant & Waterlooville to the first win over Wrexham back in the National League for 30-odd years.

“I’m really proud of my time and someone sent me a text yesterday saying my win rate at the football club was just under 55%.”

He added: “I would say for 16 and a half of those 18 months everyone was in it together and I'm just proud of the players and the loyal, passionate supporters.

“Myself, Gary King, Kirk Raymond and Optima, and everything they bought to the football club. I’m proud of all of that and to have success in this business you need to have everyone in it together at all times.

“For the last six weeks everyone wasn’t in it together.”

Wealdstone have produced a number of player or turned their careers around including the likes of Dennon Lewis, Jacob Mendy and many other rising talents.

“When I'm recruiting a player or having a chat with a player either face-to-face or even with their agent I always promise them that I will improve them as a player.

“I’m not just a manager, I'm a coach, and I feel I have improved most if not every player at the football club.

“I know some players fell away at the football club, but that’s footballing decisions, but even if they were only with us short-term all the players gave us their all.

“Everyone that has played for me and I said that when I first went in, I guarantee that everyone will give 100 per cent at all times, and no one can ever question that about the players we bought to the football club.

“We had some magical moments, some top players, Billy Clifford we built the team around him. He was outstanding for us and we never wanted to lose him. I was proud of the character he was. He played for me at three different clubs and he was never there for the money.

“I’m proud of that type of player, I could mention loads of the players, as they’ve been unbelievable. I’ve spoke to them all individually and thanked them. Hopefully in the future we can work with each other again.

“My philosophy is attack minded, you can defend from the front, there is lots of good memories, fans want to be entertained and entertainment is scoring goals.

“My belief as you know is to keep the ball away from your goal and get it as close to the oppositions goal as you can.

“We were a very quick dynamic side and I'm proud of how I built it.”