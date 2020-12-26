Wealdstone crash to heavy defeat away to Maidenhead

Published: 5:21 PM December 26, 2020

Wealdstone midfielder Danny Green on the ball against Eastleigh - Credit: Jon Taffel

Wealdstone crashed to a heavy 4-0 defeat away to Maidenhead United on Boxing Day.

Goals from Ryan Upward, Josh Coley, Danilo Orsi-Dadamo, and Nathan Blissett sealed the three points for the Magpies over the Stones at York Road.

It was a dream start for the hosts as Ryan Upward raced through on goal and slotted the ball past goalkeeper Stuart Moore in the fifth minute of play.

In the 19th minute of the match Stones Moses Emmanuel had the ball in the net but it was ruled out because of a foul from the striker.

Midfielder Alex Dyer crafted a through ball to Dennon Lewis down the left, he cut a cross back to Emmanuel who knocked it past Aaron Massey, but Taye Ashby-Hammond got a palm on his effort and Maidenhead clear.

You may also want to watch:

Maidenhead doubled their lead as Coley found space out wide and struck the ball past Moore in the 39th minute.

Three minutes into the second-half the Magpies were awarded a penalty and up stepped Orsi-Dadamo who converted it to stretch the hosts lead to 3-0.

It was soon 4-0 as George Wells delivered a cross into Blissett and he powered a header past Moore in the 54th minute.

Stones captain Jerome Okimo's header and Danny Green were both denied from a tight angle as they tried to find a way back into the match.

Jack Cawley and Dennon Lewis both then went close as they piled the pressure on.

Green then headed at goal but it was held by goalkeeper Ashby-Hammond in the 79th minute.

Maidenhead saw the game off as the Stones were thrashed 4-0.

Maidenhead United: Ashby-Hammond, Wells, Donnellan (Keetch 86), Parry, Coley (Smile 80), Blissett, Orisi-Dadamo (Comley 74), Sheckleford, Addai, Upward, Massey.

Unused subs: Oluwayemi and Twusami.

Wealdstone: Moore, Efete, Okimo, Cawley, Mendy (Debayo 65), Smith, Dyer, Green, Wakefield, Lewis, Emmanuel (Browne 65).

Unused subs: Askew and Benyu.