Match Report

Championship

Luton Town F.C

0


Queens Park Rangers

2

Charlie Austin (39)

Macauley Bonne (89)

Charlie Austin helps QPR end long winless run with goal on second debut at Luton Town

PA Sport

Published: 9:15 PM January 12, 2021   
Queens Park Rangers' Charlie Austen has a shot on goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Keni

Queens Park Rangers' Charlie Austen has a shot on goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Kenilworth Road, Luton. - Credit: PA

Charlie Austin scored on his second debut for QPR as they ended their 10-game winless run in commanding fashion with a 2-0 victory at Luton Town.

Bright Osayi-Samuel set off on a powerful early run to unleash a cross-shot that forced keeper Simon Sluga to parry.

Luton Town's James Bree (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel battle for the ball duri

Luton Town's James Bree (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Kenilworth Road, Luton. - Credit: PA

Visiting stopper Seny Dieng then needed to be alert to prevent an own goal after Harry Cornick's cross cannoned goalwards via defender Geoff Cameron's outstretched foot.

James Collins lashed over after James Bree headed a cross into his path, while Austin drove a low shot at Sluga from 20 yards out in his first sighter since returning on loan from West Brom.

Austin had another attempt moments later, his glancing header collected by Sluga at his near post after an inviting ball in from Todd Kane.

You may also want to watch:

It could have been 1-0 on the half hour as Lyndon Dykes was sent through on goal but, with his touch taking him away from the target, a low attempt was deflected by the legs of Sluga.

The Hatters finally registered an effort on target when Dan Potts' right-footed attempt was easy for Dieng, Kane then dragging a volley across goal for the away side.

Luton Town's Tom Lockyer (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Tom Carroll battle for the ball during the

Luton Town's Tom Lockyer (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Tom Carroll battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Kenilworth Road, Luton. - Credit: PA

Rangers took the lead they deserved in the 38th minute though, as Austin got the goal he had been threatening. A left-wing corner was flicked on by Cameron and the striker nodded home from a few yards out.

Luton improved in the second period, but crucially wasted their best opportunity just moments after the whistle.

A fortunate rebound saw top scorer Collins go clean through on goal, only to slice horribly wide on his left foot.

Potts fired ambitiously over the top from distance, before Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall shanked woefully into the stands from 20 yards out as Town's shooting boots deserted them.

Kane's blast was off target for Rangers, who might have had a second if Ilias Chair had mustered the power to beat Sluga.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu was inches away from an equaliser when his curler from the edge of the box hit the frame of the goal on its way behind.

QPR defender Rob Dickie could have made the game safe, thumping his header over from another penetrating corner.

Dewsbury-Hall's low curler was well stopped by Dieng, before Rangers made the points safe with a minute to go.

Mark Warburton's side fashioned a two-on-one break, with Albert Adomah picking out fellow substitute Macauley Bonne to comfortably side-foot into the bottom corner.

Queens Park Rangers

