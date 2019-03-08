Londoner Greyson says it's a dream come true to fight on big Bellator card at Wembley

Nathan Greyson in action against Callum Ellenor (Pic: Bellatour) Archant

Bellator is coming back to Wembley Arena with a middleweight title fight between Gegard Mousasi and Rafael Lovato JR headlining the card.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nathan Greyson in action against Callum Ellenor (Pic: Bellatour)

The night features a number of other fights, including Londoner Nathan Greyson facing Ireland's Frans 'The Black Mamba' Mlambo in the bantamweight division.

And Greyson says it's a 'dream come true' to be fighting at such a prestigious venue especially after everything he has been through.

"This is a big one, I'm very excited. I don't know where it goes in the list as the O2 was quite big but because it's Wembley and the name of it is just as big even though it's not for a title," he said.

"From where I'm from and the background I've had, we were fighting on the streets a lot, fighting outside of the O2 and Wembley and now I'm fighting inside them! It's a full 180 and a dream come true."

Nathan Greyson in action against Callum Ellenor (Pic: Bellatour)

The Flyweight King of Cage Warriors 92 revealed how he actually got into the sport after spending some time in prison.

"My first memory of MMA was definitely primary school age. Do you remember the show WWF? I used to watch that with my granddad a lot," he added.

"I used to say 'turn it off', one person has a glove and all sorts, I didn't really care for it. It was only when I went to prison that my friend from Croydon Kingside Reach was a professional back then and he led me into MMA.

"He showed me a few videos when I was in prison at about 19/20 years old and that's when I got into it."

Greyson trains alongside ex-UFC fighter Brad Pickett and admitted how lucky he is to have that opportunity.

"Brad Pickett is a pioneer of the sport, he led the way, and fought at the top level as he was number five in the world and has beat some real legends," he added.

"Rubbing shoulders with him is amazing and it's a blessing, but at the same time you can't be an eagle if you're rolling with Turkeys, and every time I hit a goal I expect it."

Greyson also labelled his daughter and Mike Tyson as his main role models, adding: "I have a daughter who does gymnastics, she works hard and has nothing but dedication. She inspires me.

"In sport it would have to be Mike Tyson as he comes from the same background as me and there aren't many athletes that have been to prison and come out as a world champion."

Tickets for Bellator London are now on sale and can be purchased online from axs.com/uk and Bellator.com.