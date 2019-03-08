Netball: LNA girls net another big win

London Netball Academy's under-14s continue to dominate in the Watford Junior League.

Having beaten Rickmansworth-based club uPlay 22-14, they ran out emphatic 40-3 winners over Berkhamsted club Berko Belles.

With no substitutes available, there was no room for rest or injuries, and the league's new versatility rule means players must move to a new position each quarter when opponents are down by 12 goals or more.

It made no different to LNA as new coach Esmie Barnes said: "Despite the girls having to play versatility because they were so far ahead, each player mastered whichever position they were moved into.

"They're listening attentively at training and their performance was again as a result of the coaching they receive. They're all eager to learn and improve."

The team of Saffiyah, Myia, Jasmine, Kaiyana, Carissa, Xarina and Ava is made up of year eight and nine pupils, with one year seven.