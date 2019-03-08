Search

Netball: LNA girls net another big win

PUBLISHED: 17:09 14 November 2019

LNA under-14s face the camera

LNA under-14s face the camera

Archant

London Netball Academy's under-14s continue to dominate in the Watford Junior League.

Having beaten Rickmansworth-based club uPlay 22-14, they ran out emphatic 40-3 winners over Berkhamsted club Berko Belles.

With no substitutes available, there was no room for rest or injuries, and the league's new versatility rule means players must move to a new position each quarter when opponents are down by 12 goals or more.

It made no different to LNA as new coach Esmie Barnes said: "Despite the girls having to play versatility because they were so far ahead, each player mastered whichever position they were moved into.

"They're listening attentively at training and their performance was again as a result of the coaching they receive. They're all eager to learn and improve."

The team of Saffiyah, Myia, Jasmine, Kaiyana, Carissa, Xarina and Ava is made up of year eight and nine pupils, with one year seven.

Most Read

Warburton gives reason behind why Masterson has not featured this season

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

Brent comes in third place for worst flytipping offences in the country

Brent comes third in the UK for worst flytipping cases

‘They are open but I love it’ - Former QPR boss Holloway on Rangers’ start to the season

Former Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway (pic: John Walton/PA)

Teenager is stable in hospital after being stabbed in Cricklewood

Police called to stabbing Cricklewood. Picture: Met Police

Policewoman denies trying to protect Brent sister who sent her child abuse video

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

