Gordon wins big at professional karate competition in Poland

Leon Gordon (right) at the WUKF professional karate event in Poland. Picture: Leon Gordon Archant

Brent martial artist Leon Gordon was crowned the champion of WUKF's professional karate event in Poland recently.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leon Gordon (right) at the WUKF professional karate event in Poland. Picture: Leon Gordon Leon Gordon (right) at the WUKF professional karate event in Poland. Picture: Leon Gordon

Gordon, who runs Koburakai Karate Club in Wembley, was not originally supposed to take part in the tournament but stepped in due to injury to another competitor.

He then beat Italian Daniele Spremberg in Szczezin, Poland, in a light-heavyweight contest to be crowned the winner.

The 32-year-old was delighted he could step into the competition and achieve success at such short notice.

He said: "I stepped in at the last moment, I didn't have long to prepare. I knew about it. They have to pick you to take part in the competition so it was in my head.

"It was a great feeling, I've never really felt anything like that before. I'm an ex-world champion and I've won different titles in my career but this was probably the biggest one I've had."

The competition was part of the World Union of Karate-Do Federations' new professional karate events.

It was only the second one that has ever taken place and adopts a different form of the sport with its rules based around a connection between a points system and full contact.

Athletes receive high financial rewards for participation in events, which take place all over the world and see competitors ranked to determine who will challenge the current champion.

Spremberg held the title of champion after winning WUKF 1 in February of this year but Gordon has now taken his crown following the impressive victory.

And he admits the version of karate used at the events is more difficult to prepare for, but is something he enjoys taking part in, adding: "It's quite difficult to get ready for that type of competition. It's points scoring and full contact so it's different.

"To go there and get the win against the current champion was really good."